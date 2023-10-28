Are you tipping wrong at hotels?

(Nexstar) – Does it feel like you’re being asked for a tip for almost everything lately? You’re not alone – now there’s even a term for it: tip creep.

While you may often find yourself backed into a corner, asking for up to 30% tips at a digital screen, what about places where you’re not explicitly asked to tip, like hotels?

We don’t mean hotel bars or restaurants (experts largely agree you should tip at those). We’re talking leaving tips for housekeeping, tipping a few bucks to the person who helped you with your luggage, and even tipping the front desk associate.

Many people on Reddit said that if they take out housekeeping or clean up themselves, they don’t leave a tip. Others cited the generally low pay housekeepers receive, saying they tip if they can afford it – according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the average hourly wage for maids and housekeepers is less than $32,000.

Etiquette experts at the Emily Post Institute recommend $2 to $5 per day (money marked on a note for housekeeping). Tom Waithe, vice president of operations for Kimpton Hotels, told The Points Guy that you can tip less if you’re barely in the room or tip more if the room “feels like a hurricane hit.”

But what about the other hotel staff?

This may depend on who you interact with. For example, if there’s a concierge who helps take care of your luggage, Emily Post’s experts recommend a tip of $1 to $4. If the concierge hails a taxi for you, add $1 or $2, and if they go “beyond the call of duty,” consider $1 to $4 more.

If a bellhop helps you with your luggage, experts recommend $2 for the first bag, then $1 for any additional bags.

A 2014 guide from the American Hotel & Lodging Association suggests up to $5 per bag, especially if your luggage is heavy. If you order room service and the hotel doesn’t automatically add gratuity, AHLA suggests tipping 15-20%.

If you ask hotel staff for a special request, such as an extra blanket, AHLA recommends tipping $2 for one item and then $1 for another item. If you use valet, consider a $2 to $5 tip each time they bring your car.

If you’re not keeping track, this tipping can be anywhere from a few bucks to $50 or $60 (depending on how long you stay and what services you use). This does not include other services offered by your hotel, such as the spa, concierge or the aforementioned bar or restaurant. And many of these services don’t have digital kiosks to swipe your card – so that means carrying cash, which is much less common these days.

Etiquette expert Dianne Gottesman recommends keeping gratuities in mind when budgeting for your trip, and bringing along “another five” to leave a tip.

You do not have to follow these suggestions completely. As Gottesman told CNBC, “If you take a dollar off you’re not going to protocol hell.”

