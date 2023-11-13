If someone offered you $70 now or $100 five years from now, which option would you take? Chances are, you’ll take your $70 and go on your merry way. Well, you may also land in a similar boat in terms of claiming Social Security, only with a lot more, excess Higher stakes.

You are allowed to sign up for Social Security before age 62. But if you apply for benefits before full retirement age (FRA), they will be reduced on a permanent basis.

If you were born in 1960 or later, the FRA for Social Security purposes is 67. And filing for benefits at 62 would mean facing a 30% cut — for life.

Now you may be willing to bear that blow to get access to your money faster. But before doing so, make sure to run a key calculation.

How much monthly income will you get from your savings?

Let’s say you’re eligible for $2,000 per month in Social Security at a FRA of 67. You may decide that you would like to file for benefits at age 62, even if it means limiting yourself to $1,400 per month.

However, before you choose that option, it is important to see how much monthly income you are able to get from your savings. If that number is lower than expected, you may want to reconsider your initial Social Security filing.

Let’s say you’re starting retirement with $500,000. This is clearly a lot of money. But let’s say you plan to limit withdrawals from your savings to 4% per year. This amounts to an annual income of $20,000 and a monthly income of approximately $1,667.

If you expect your monthly retirement expenses to be around $3,000 per month, you would be wise to decide to claim Social Security at age 62 and collect $1,400 from the program on a monthly basis. But let’s say you expect to need more than $3,500 per month to cover all your expenses. In that situation, filing at 62 seems like a very poor choice.

Look at the big picture

You may have access to income in retirement beyond Social Security and savings. For example, if you plan to work, this could result in an additional $500 per month or more (although keep in mind that you may eventually reach the point where holding down a job is no longer possible due to health or mobility ) issues).

Similarly, let’s say you’re not planning to downsize in retirement, but plan to rent out the lower level of your home. If this is likely to result in $800 per month rent, you’ll want to consider that income as well.

It is important to see All Know your income sources before claiming Social Security. But don’t make the mistake of checking your 401(k) or IRA balance, seeing your most up-to-date statement or seeing a big number on a laptop screen and assuming you’re ready to claim Social Security any time soon.

Even a strong retirement plan balance can translate into lower annual and monthly income than expected. So be sure to run those numbers before making your Social Security filing official.

Source: www.fool.com