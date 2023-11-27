Consumers are scouring the Internet for online deals as they begin to wrap up the five-day post-Thanksgiving gift shopping spree with Cyber ​​Monday.

Even though e-commerce is now integral to our everyday lives and the holiday shopping season, Cyber ​​Monday – a term coined in 2005 by the National Retail Federation – remains the biggest online shopping day of the year. , thanks to the deals and promotions created by the industry to promote it.

For many major retailers, the “Cyber ​​Monday” sale is a one-day event that starts over the weekend. For example, Amazon started on Saturday and runs through Monday. Target’s two-day event started Sunday night, while Arkansas-based Walmart started its most recent discounts on Sunday evening.

Consumer spending for Cyber ​​Week – the five major shopping days between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday – provides a strong signal of how much shoppers are willing to spend during the holiday season.

Shoppers have been resilient this year in the face of extremely high inflation, which recently hit its lowest point in more than two years, but prices remain painful in areas such as auto and health insurance and some groceries, such as beef and bread. remains clearly visible.

But consumers are also relying on savings to fund their purchases and are facing more pressure from credit card debt, which is rising along with delinquency. They are also adopting “buy now, pay later” payment plans, which allow buyers to pay over time, usually without incurring interest – a model that some analysts believe will Can make it much easier to get.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend more this year than last year. But the pace of spending will slow, increasing by 3% to 4% in 2022 compared with 5.4%, the country’s largest retail trade group said earlier this month.

According to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending, consumers spent $76.7 billion from early November to Thanksgiving, when major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart were already offering online deals for the holidays. . On Thanksgiving Day, Adobe said buyers invested $5.6 billion, up 5.5% from the previous year. This is nearly double the amount consumers spent online in 2017, reflecting the continued shift to online shopping during the gift giving season.

Retailers began offering holiday deals in October this year, continuing a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has resurfaced due to supply chain disruptions or inflation problems Has been.

Rob Garff, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, said some of the earlier deals offered by retailers were quite conservative. That changed on Black Friday, he said, when discount rates in the US began to peak at 30%. According to Adobe, consumers also found big discounts on toys, electronics and computers on Thanksgiving.

“Consumers feeling economic pressure are taking control of their household finances and being really diligent and patient,” Garff said.

“They are once again playing the game of discount chicken – and winning the game, by waiting for retailers to discount where they feel most comfortable,” he said. “And this is what is happening.”

Garff said salesforce data shows that health and beauty, shoes and active apparel remain the most popular categories for discounts. He said consumers should expect good deals in those categories on Cyber ​​Monday.

The resale industry, which has grown in recent years, is also expected to be a significant part of the holiday shopping season. Salesforce estimates that 17% of holiday gifts this year will come from resale markets like Facebook Marketplace or ThredUp, with brands like Canada Goose, Patagonia and Coach reselling on their own sites for environmentally conscious consumers or those who enjoy vintage offerings. Will present options.

Source: www.bing.com