Are you ready to responsibly lead and sustain AI? (#1)

Artificial Intelligence will permeate everything and change our world faster than we know it , [+] Anything we have ever seen in our lifetime. getty

Expect a series of rapid legislative changes dealing with Artificial Intelligence (AI) concerns. This is a twenty-part blog series designed to help educate board directors and C-suite leaders on what you need to prepare to design, build, and maintain an AI competency center in your organization. What needs to be done is to ensure that you are AI ready on governance matters. ,

Let’s first firmly establish that there is no doubt that AI will overshadow everything as we know it. AI will transform industries, business models, products and services and impact every aspect of human life as we know it.

Over the centuries mankind has experienced many innovations that have disrupted the way things are done, but never in the history of mankind has there been such rapid and transformative technological change.

Check out the tremendous growth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which hit one million users in just five days, according to company CEO Sam Altman. Other innovations we are more familiar with, like Netflix took over 3.5 years to reach 1 million users. If we go further back in time, although electricity was discovered in the mid-1800s, actual diffusion took over a century, and even today you may be surprised to learn that 16% of the global population More than , there are about 1.2 billion people. Still living without this basic necessity.

This sharp comparison reinforces that we live in an era where technological disruption, certainly coupled with AI, will continue to create the Titan Megatron and we have a serious gap to ensure that all humans will Basic needs should be met.

It is not just the increase in the volume of users, it is most intensely reflected in the market valuation dynamics. OpenAI’s valuation is already estimated to triple to between $80B and $90B, giving the AI ​​start-up behind ChatGPT a leg up on publicly traded AI plays such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia. Will become more expensive.

Does this make any sense? Sounds like the Wild West to me.

While OpenAI’s development momentum is catching up to other tech giants Google and Amazon, they are sitting on their laurels. Recently Google announced a $2B investment in OpenAI rival Anthropic, with Amazon investing $4B to help CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei build a next-generation model called “Cloud-Next.” Has expressed commitment. An interesting fact is that Dario Amodei left his job at OpenAI because he wanted to build a more reliable model from the beginning and in 2021, he founded Anthropic with his sister Daniela and other former OpenAI employees.

Amidst this backdrop, some unusual decisions on leadership decisions on responsible AI wipeout. Recently, Microsoft eliminated its AI ethics team in its latest round of layoffs of 10,000 employees. As an AI ethicist this decision has me wondering why it happened? Although Microsoft has maintained their commitment to AI, how will they ensure that deep observation practices are front and center across all of their products? Insiders say this sends a mixed market signal as the company is accelerating the integration of OpenAI into its core product offerings. I would have to agree.

The reason for highlighting this context is to highlight how important this change is, how fast this change is already underway, and to reinforce how AI will impact the digital literacy needs of all employees. Furthermore, board directors and leaders will have a greater responsibility to adopt AI innovations along with cybersecurity tiger eye To balance excitement and manage risks as AI hackers have increased their strength with AI.

Working to tackle the needs of designing, building and maintaining an AI competency center will be essential for all organizations – regardless of size, industry, public or private – as this is not an option to remain relevant. Furthermore, the regulatory environment is becoming stricter to ensure responsible and trusted AI practices spread across society in a balanced manner.

This next blog in this series will begin to unpack perspectives on governance and specifically discuss the role of the board director in relation to AI and identify key leadership questions you need to know the answers to in order to manage risk.