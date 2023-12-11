Are you paying tax on your savings? Make sure you check HMRC's totals

Savings

As interest rates have risen, millions of savers now need to consider whether they may have to pay tax on their savings income. In many cases, HM Revenue and Customs will make the required amounts, but this is not a perfect system and savers would be wise to check their situation to avoid the risk of penalties.

By this year, most savers won’t need to think much about tax. Between low interest rates, tax-free “savings allowances” and the ability to earn tax-free interest using ISAs, only those with significant savings were likely to incur a liability.

Now, with interest rates in the region of 5 per cent – ​​which have risen from more than 6 per cent earlier this year – saving £20,000 of cash held outside of Isas quickly starts to generate returns greater than the tax-free savings allowance. Can do.

A Freedom of Information request received by investment platform AJ Bell reveals that 2.7 million people will have to pay tax on savings income in the current tax year.

How do I know if I owe savings tax?

Those who file self-assessment tax returns will already be familiar with reporting their interest annually, but anyone who doesn’t may be concerned about how to declare the tax payable on their interest. Go. HMRC guidance reassuringly says that only those with more than £10,000 of interest need to self-assess because of their savings income.

For everyone else, HMRC’s position is largely “don’t call us, we’ll call you”. However, this view on interest is based largely on the effective conduct of data-matching exercises. Although this works for many people, savers must be careful not to make a loss.

Savers also need to be aware of the significant changes to the taxation of interest that took place during the long period of low rates.

From 6 April 2016, banks and building societies have paid gross interest – ie. Without any tax cut. Everyone was also given “savings allowance”. This is effectively the amount of interest you can earn tax-free each year.

For people with taxable income (including interest) of less than £50,270, the allowance is £1,000. The allowance is halved to £500 if your income exceeds £50,270 – and the allowance is removed entirely when your annual income exceeds £125,140 (or £150,000 for 2022-23).

Further measures allow people earning less than £17,570 to benefit from a special 0pc tax rate on an additional £5,000 of interest. This allows low-income people to earn more interest on their savings.

Each year HMRC receives a list from banks and building societies of the interest they have paid. HMRC then carries out large-scale data-matching exercises with approximately 100 million accounts each year.

As long as HMRC can match details of your records with your bank, it can see your employment and pension income – as well as any other information it has – either through a tax calculation letter (often in the form of a P800 Referred) or to produce a simple estimate.

If you get a P800, HMRC will adjust your PAYE code to collect any tax owed on your interest from future salary or pension income. A simple valuation is somewhat like a tax return, only HMRC complete it based on the information they have from you. If the information is correct, you will have to pay the demanded amount by the date of the letter.

Whatever you find, check the figures used by HMRC. We have had reports of missing or duplicate savings accounts. Confusion can also arise if one of the account signers has power of attorney but does not own the funds.

HMRC will also not know about interest earned from government bonds, peer-to-peer loans or investments such as open-ended investment companies (OEICs), investment trusts and unit trusts – and so must be told.

Do I need to contact HMRC?

Those who think that they will have to pay tax for 2023-24 can sit quietly for some time. HMRC will not be in touch until the reconciliation process is complete, which is likely to take place between July and October 2024.

Savers can settle matters in advance by contacting HMRC with their details after April 5, 2024, but be aware that HMRC is unlikely to have the resources to handle direct contact with all 2.7 million savers, and Will have to rely on automation to do the heavy lifting. ,

Conversely, people who know they have exceeded their savings allowance in the last tax year (2022-23) but who have not yet heard from HMRC need to take immediate action as it is possible that the reconciliation The system hasn’t worked for them.

Although HMRC’s current guidance says it will handle this, the responsibility for paying tax ultimately lies with the taxpayer. It would be wise to contact HMRC by phone or post with a list of your bank accounts and the interest accrued on each. Otherwise, HMRC can charge interest and penalties on any unpaid tax.

recommended

A guide to Isas: how to invest and save, tax-free

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com