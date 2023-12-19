Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

party wall controversy

In 1913, two Chelsea landlords took a battle all the way to the House of Lords – now known as the Supreme Court – over a “large Virginia creeper” that was climbing the party wall – the wall shared between the two properties. Goes – was above. Moisture spread to a house and reportedly to a neighbour’s servant hall.

Eliza Theodora Minturn, owner of No. 14 Chelsea Embankment, paid No. 15’s legal fees and the bill for two layers of three-quarter-inch-thick asphalt to damp the party wall.

Hundreds of guineas were spent on a work that had cost only a shilling. Nearly 110 years later, and it is still the only party wall dispute case to reach the Supreme Court.

These days, pollsters say cases typically reach the Court of Appeals every few years.

Geoffrey Adams, senior director of surveying firm Anstey Horn, said one of the biggest bills for damages he had ever seen was £20,000.

In this case, a builder had drilled a hole straight through a wall in Fulham – not once, but at every step of a three-storey staircase he was replacing. This led to a growing trail of boltholes in the neighbour’s wall, leading to pieces of wallpaper poking through the holes, which – to the homeowner’s anger – were sealed and therefore could not be replaced.

This could have easily been avoided, Mr Adams said. Drill depth stops, which often come with drills when you purchase them, are meant to prevent this very phenomenon.

So, if Mr Adams can give any advice to homeowners dreaming of lofty renovations, it is to ensure that their builders and architects are competent – ​​and to ensure that they have complied with “The Party Wall etc Act 1996”. have read.

What is Party Wall Act?

The concept of the “party wall” developed after the Great Fire of London in 1666. This left the courts with a backlog of disputes over burnt buildings and paved the way for new regulation on how party walls should be built – preferably of stone, not flammable wood. ,

Since then, iterations of the law have evolved into what is now known as the Party Wall etc. Act 1996. This law is used to protect homeowners from actions by their neighbors that could damage their property.

For example, if a building owner wants to expand his loft, he may need to install scaffolding on his neighbor’s lawn. This can cause the terrain to become uneven and large potholes in the ground. This act gives neighbors a way to seek help if damage occurs during any work.

It covers a wide spectrum, from those affected by 36-month projects to build inner-London’s multi-million “iceberg homes” to those whose walls are being replaced by a brick wall. Later they got damaged.

Gary Rycroft, a senior partner at Joseph A Jones & Co Solicitors, said despite what has been called a “party wall act” – disputes are often about the foundation, not the walls.

“The classic example is the extension of a row of terraced houses where you are digging the foundation. Tampering with the foundation can be really disastrous,” he said.

Before 1996, neighbors had to prove the damage themselves. Mr Rycroft explained, Sometimes it is really hard to prove that your neighbor has a duty to you.

“Now, this Act is designed to put an end to litigation and bring the parties together as quickly as possible. This puts the onus on the person doing the work to plan the work, agree on a time limit and keep his neighbors informed.”

Best way to give notice

If you are a homeowner and want to make some major improvements to your property, it is your job to let your neighbor know of your intentions and what steps you are taking to avoid damaging their property.

Most party walls start by placing a “dispute” notice. As the person doing the work, you must give at least two months’ notice before starting work.

Mr Adams said: “Often, the first a neighbor learns about a development is from a surveyor’s notice.

“It is a real shock. I would advise you to talk to your neighbors beforehand. If you want an easier process, get your neighbors involved in advance.”

In the notice, you have to include a plan of what you want to do. The neighbor then has 14 days to respond.

A common misconception is that a surveyor needs to be involved at this stage. They may be, but they are not required by law at this time. It is only if your neighbor “disagrees” in response to your notice that you will need to get involved.

Your rights as a neighbor once you receive notice

If you are the person sent the notice, you effectively have three options:

You can consent: If you feel that the work is unlikely to cause any damage to your property and you have a good relationship with your neighbour, you can consent to the work on the condition that the building owner carrying out the work first inspects the party wall. Take old photos. beginning. This assures you that if anything goes wrong, you can prove that it happened as a result of the work, and was not already broken or damaged. It also saves you from spending money on a surveyor. You can disagree: To dissent, you must appoint at least one surveyor. You and your neighbor can either appoint a single surveyor each – i.e. double the fees – or appoint a “mutual” surveyor who can act on behalf of both of you. A mutual surveyor cannot be one that either of you has used before. You can ignore this: However, this would be considered “disagreement”. You will be written to again to appoint a surveyor. If you do not respond after the next 10 days, the building owner can appoint a surveyor. They will then need permission to access your property. If you refuse, the law says a police officer can force entry for the surveyor to complete his report.

Andrew Thompson, a fellow on the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ Boundary and Party Wall Practice Panel, said that in most cases neighbors consent.

He said: “Although there may be disputes in party wall matters, they are the exception, not the norm. If the risk of harm is minimal, both owners can sensibly consent.

“I manage a $240,000 asset portfolio and regularly give consents. Just because you have a right to object, doesn’t mean you have to object.

“The important thing to remember is that when notice is given, it gives effect to the law and the rights of both parties are protected. People wrongly think that they can be given notice after completing the work.

The last party wall dispute to reach the Court of Appeal was the Shah v. Power-Kisson case where the judge used the phrase: “No notice, no act.”

What if a problem arises?

It’s all up to the surveyor, who will inspect the property at the end of the work to identify any potential damage.

Any person may assign a value to any damage, but if this amount is disputed by either party, the surveyor gets the final award.

An “award” document is then issued by a surveyor. Both owners have 14 days to challenge it, and if either party feels the surveyor has made a mistake they can go to the county court. If you both accept the decision, the award must be paid.

Importance of ‘Schedule of Conditions’

If a neighbor has objected a “Schedule of Conditions” document needs to be recorded by a surveyor before any work is carried out.

David Toogood of Harding Chartered Surveyors said: “This is absolutely essential and must be agreed by the surveyor”.

He added: “If it is not, the solicitors will be concerned that there is a dispute and this could delay a future sale of the house. I have seen this before.”

What happens if the neighbors don’t compensate for the damage?

If the building owner performing the work refuses to pay for the damages, the judge may issue an injunction.

But, involving a county court judge usually requires a fee of around £5,000 to open a file.

Mr Toogood said: “Despite great intentions, this action has no merit. This is where it ends. Where this is only minor construction work with a fairly low contract sum, £5,000 is far from the £1,000 ballpark of the damages being disputed.

“And there is no guarantee that you will get these huge legal fees back. “Many people give up at this stage.”

What happens if your neighbor doesn’t give notice?

Some building owners will operate without giving a party wall notice. But fear not, this function will still protect you as a neighbor.

Mr Rycroft said: “If you have not been given notice you are in a very strong position to go to town against your neighbour.

“The first step is to get legal advice from a lawyer. Because this is an open and shut case, you are guaranteed to win all your money back – including any legal fees, which will be paid by the building owner.

“Often you run the risk of losing from enforcement action, but that is not the case here. Plus, you know the building owner has the assets to pay you, because they can afford to renovate their home!

Beware of unscrupulous surveyors and builders

Party wall disputes are a specific area of ​​law. According to Mr. Toogood, this can also come with unscrupulous characters.

He said: “When there is no dispute the surveyor will weigh with a meter. They should only get involved if the building owner does not agree with his neighbor.

“The Party Wall Act is weak, and some surveyors are only in it to make money.”

Homeowners should also be careful about the builders they hire, as their mistakes often cost them their wallets.

Mr Toogood recalls the story of two separate properties which were located side by side on a suburban street in Surrey. One of the homeowners decided he wanted to do a loft conversion. He got along well with his neighbour, who used to water his plants when he was on holidays. What could possibly go wrong?

One day, Mr. Toogood received a call from a neighbor. He said that the builder is behaving badly and creating huge mess.

When the surveyors arrived, they found that the loft conversion that had been built was not what the owner was given planning permission to build.

After calling local planners, the owner was served a demolition notice. The builder ran away after getting good salary. Meanwhile, the owner has a big hole in his roof and the neighbor becomes very angry.

One morning while driving to work, his anger erupted into a fight between two men on the front lawn. Shortly thereafter, the two sold their goods and left.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com