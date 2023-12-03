Are you looking to 'make a lot of money' fast? Singapore-based entrepreneur advises new graduates considering quitting their job

If climbing the corporate ladder is your career mantra, it might be good to start cleaning up your resume.

Michele Lyanto, founder of ProLed, suggests quitting your job as a way to make “a lot of money fast.”

According to employment website Indeed, job hopping is the practice of changing jobs within a short period of time.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (November 28), Michelle explained why quitting a job can be beneficial for young adults and shared some other tips for new graduates entering the working world.

@michleyanto If you are a fresh graduate, about to graduate or looking for a job. this one is for you!!!! ♬ Original Sound – Mitch | tech giri

Once you’ve thought about changing jobs frequently, the question arises, “When should I start thinking about getting a new job?”

For Michelle, red flags include feeling bored at work or if you’re just getting “into the swing of things.”

Being the founder of a company, the 25-year-old understands how controversial this piece of advice can be.

While the common path for young adults is to land a full-time job after completing school, Michelle offers a reminder that this is not the only “key to success.”

“You can advance in your career even without a full-time job,” he adds.

When speaking with AsiaOne, Mitchell pointed to the instabilities of the job market and said that a full-time job is not the “security blanket” that many people believe it to be.

One’s career path is neither linear nor predictable, which is why she advocates standing out from the crowd.

Have you ever wanted to pursue a passion project? What better way to get started than immediately after completing your studies?

Passion projects can be a great way to engage and develop entrepreneurship and business-ownership skills.

These skills are hard to acquire, Mitchell said, especially in a full-time job as an entry-level employee.

start connecting

For those who have recently secured a full-time job, Michelle’s advice is to schedule one-on-one time with employees within the company who are relevant to your position.

Yes, this also includes big bosses with whom you might be afraid to even make eye contact.

The reason behind these one-on-one meetings is to promote one’s name or create an atmosphere within the company, as Michelle says.

However, come prepared.

Melissa suggested bringing along a set of questions and thinking of the conversation as a game.

“You need to know their strategy, you need to know how your opponent thinks.”

And if things don’t always go according to plan, that’s okay too.

“It’s OK to fail or realize that something isn’t right for you, and move on to the next opportunity,” Michelle tells AsiaOne.

Also Read: Are you stepping into the job market as a fresh graduate? Content creators share tips on how to land your dream job and salary

[email protected]

No part of this story or photos may be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

Source: www.asiaone.com