A goal of $1 million is a good goal for your investment portfolio. If you reach that total by retirement, you’ll have plenty of options. For example, you can withdraw money gradually for daily use. Additionally, you can invest some of it back into dividend stocks that generate a steady flow of cash to maintain any of your retirement income.

However, knowing how much you need to invest and having realistic expectations is important. Ideally, you would start investing as soon as possible. But if you can’t do that, you can make up for that lost time by saving more and investing more money in later years.

How much should you invest in the stock market to have $1 million by retirement?

There are three variables to consider when investing in stocks: your average annual return, how much you invest, and how many years you have left in the investment. If you assume that you will get an average return of 10%, that is S&P 500is the long term average of, then you can solve for the other variables. Assuming a retirement age of 65, here’s how much you would need to invest based on 10% annual returns.

By compounding your gains over time, a relatively modest investment of $13,719 at age 20 could grow to $1 million with 45 years left to compound. A 10% return for 45 years would mean that your investment would grow to about 73 times its original size. But if you are investing at year 50 and only 15 investment years are left, the same 10% annual return will grow your investment to about 4.2 times its value.

Your returns may look better if you achieve a higher average growth rate, or your returns may look worse if your average is less than 10%. But if you’re expecting extremely high growth rates and consistently beating the market for decades, that may set the bar a little high and lead to disappointment later on.

Some ETFs worth considering for long-term investors

Instead of trying to beat the S&P 500, you might want to consider just trying reflect it, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY +0.43%) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 Index. The advantage of doing so is that the fund removes all the guesswork associated with investing. You do not need to invest in any other stock as ETFs will give you exposure to different industries and all major stocks. This also includes Apple, MicrosoftAnd Amazon, which are the top three stocks in the index. You can invest in the fund every month knowing that your overall risk is limited.

If you want to try a more aggressive strategy, Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG 0.48%) may be more attractive. This fund focuses on growth stocks, which can at times give better returns to investors. Passively managed funds give investors exposure to top growth stocks. The top three stocks in the fund are the same as SPY, but the percentages are different – ​​Apple, Microsoft and Amazon account for 32% of VUG, while the broader ETF only has 18%. VUG is also more tech heavy, with over 53% of the fund dedicated to tech stocks, while the percentage with SPY is only 29%.

Over the past 10 years, VUG has increased by 230% while SPY has increased in value by 154%. But looking at the last three years, it is SPY which has higher returns (25% vs 21%). Ultimately, it depends on your approach to growth stocks and whether you want a more diversified approach, or if you are comfortable with tech-heavy investments. However, any fund can set you up for great long-term returns while providing some excellent diversification.

ETFs can make investing a lot easier

If you have set aside money to invest in the stock market, you will want to put that amount to work to generate healthy returns and ensure that the risk of loss is minimized. And this is where ETFs can help. Instead of spreading your savings of $100,000 or more among 10 stocks and then tracking them all, you can put that money into a diversified fund and help keep your money safe.

If you are confident in your stock-picking abilities, buying stocks would be a better option. But for investors who lack the expertise in tracking individual stocks, opting for an ETF can make the process much easier.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. David Jagielski has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Vanguard Index Funds – Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com