From 100ml bottles to luggage trackers: these are the best stocking fillers for travel lovers.

Advertisement

The search for Christmas gifts continues. Whether you’re looking for stocking fillers or the main event, these gadgets are designed to make traveling easier.

From tray table sleeves to noise-cancelling headphones, we tested some of Amazon’s top-rated travel tech to see if it lives up to the hype.

Here are our top Christmas gift recommendations for the frequent traveler in your life.

Enjoy a peaceful flight with the Anker SoundCore Space One Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Anker’s SoundCore Q20i headset delivers impressive audio quality at a good price. Scoring 4.6 stars from Amazon buyers, it’s on par with the top-rated Sony WH-CH720N model, which is €34.32 more expensive.

We put Anker’s latest version of these headphones, the Soundcore Space One, to the test on a long flight, where they proved to be worth their weight in gold after three squawkings. toddlers,

We loved how comfortable they were to wear and how easily they rolled up. They also come with an aux lead if you need to plug in (but we’ve got a solution for that below).

The wireless noise canceling headphones are available for £89.99 (€103) Amazon,

AirFly Pro Avoid cheap airplane headphones with wireless transmitters

This little piece of tech from Twelve South is a game changer for those who use wireless headphones Or earbuds.

Simply plug it into your seat’s aux outlet and connect it to your wireless headphones using Bluetooth. The AirFly Pro allows you to share with a friend but there are also cheaper models that only transmit to one headset at a time.

You will also contribute to the planet as it will reduce the need to use airlineCheap headphones, let’s face it, are of poor quality and end up in the trash after the flight.

Available on wireless transmitter Amazon For £59.99 (€68.62).

Watch movies hands-free with the Perilogix Universal Phone Mount

Whether you are in a car, bus, train or airplane, this little gadget enables you to watch movies hands-free on your phone.

Simply fasten it to the back of a seat or tray table and relax. You no longer have to crane your neck staring at your phone.

This universal phone mount is available Amazon For £9.99 (€11.40).

Stay charged on the go with the cordless Charmast Mini Power Bank

Power banks can be messy and can take up a ton of your hand luggage. So when we saw Charmast’s Mini Pocket Power (which actually fits in your pocket), we just had to try it for ourselves.

Being wireless, it is easy and convenient to continue using your device while it is charging. Weighing just 90 grams, it won’t weigh you down if you’re taking selfies while on vacation. The Charmast offers three colors: black, pink and white and claims quick charging (90 minutes when fully charged).

Note, this model is only compatible with USB-C devices but there are other brands in the market that cater to different port sizes.

This mini power bank is available Amazon For £13.28 (€15.20).

Advertisement

Never suffer from lost luggage again with Apple AirTag

apple airtag This makes it easy to keep track of your luggage as it passes through the airport or is left behind. Either keep it in your suitcase as is, or buy a keyring case to attach it to something.

Using the Find My app on your iOS device or the Tracker Detect app on Android, watch the tracker move through the airport terminal in real time. set it to ‘lost Mode‘You will receive a notification if it can no longer be detected and as soon as it is detected again. The AirTag also reminds you when you leave it behind (although this isn’t very helpful if you’re already on the runway).

AirTags can be reused once the battery runs out (on average after 12 months). The only downside is that it requires a lithium battery and not every airline allows them.

Available on Apple AirTags Amazon For £29 (€33.17).

Keep things organized with the Airplane Pockets Tray Table Sleeve

If you like to have all your things at hand to avoid long journeys Worried Other passengers may be scrambling for their bags, this gadget from Airplane Pockets is for you. It’s very simple, yet very simple.

Advertisement

The polyester sleeve easily slips over your tray table, providing a clean surface for working, eating and sleeping and various pockets underneath to keep your magazines, phone, water, chargers and snacks organized. traveler The person in front will also thank you for not having to wander around behind their seat for your sweets.

Tray table sleeve available Amazon For £34.56 (€39.52).

Cut Plastic Waste with Morphon’s Silicone Travel Bottles

TikTokers are praising these squidgy, reusable silicone travel bottles. When we tested them, we loved their leakproof lids and how easy they were to fill and clean because of their wide neck.

Four 100ml bottles Can be used for anything from shampoo to lotion. They come in a clear, reusable toiletry bag, meaning you can easily take them out without covering them with a plastic bag for protection (and avoid using another one). single-use plastic on your trip). They also come with ready-made labels.

Silicone travel bottles are £8.49 (€9.70) Amazon,

Advertisement

Prevent leaks with Luter’s Elastic Sleeves for Toiletry Bottles

Avoid selling the caps on your cosmetic bottles in an effort to prevent disastrous leaks.

Not only will you be a little more Environment friendly Except for plastic tape, these sleeves are far superior because they can stretch over bottles of different shapes and sizes and create a tight seal. Our tester also used it to keep her expensive eyeshadow palettes closed during transit. The sleeves come in a pack of four.

wear luter’s toiletry sleeves Amazon For £7.99 (€9.14).

Keep smelling like a rose with Wandergo’s perfume atomizer

Glass perfume bottles can fit inside your baggage allowance, especially if you are traveling with only carry-on. These atomizers allow you to dispense up to 5ml of perfume, aftershave, hair products, pillow mists – basically anything that comes in a spray bottle.

Simply remove the nozzle from your perfume, place the bottom of the atomizer on the tube and push down until you dispense the desired amount. These are ideal to keep in your day bag for a quick refresh when you’re out and about.

Advertisement

Perfume atomizers available Amazon For £7.99 (€9.14).

The items in this article were gifted to our team to test ourselves. We are not paid to include them. The products below are based on our actual recommendations. Prices are correct as of November 2023.

Source