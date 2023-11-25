Image Source: Getty Images

I’m trying to make some long term passive income from dividend stocks. And if both of these FTSE 100 Stocks can yield better than 6%, they can help me retire early.

Mining stocks have been in decline recently, with big dividend declines over the past few years.

But does this mean now might be a good time to buy into this cyclical sector?

mining and more

If I go for it, I’ll probably buy glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares for a few reasons.

For one thing, it’s more than just a miner. It is one of the largest commodity traders in the world. This includes energy products and agricultural goods, so it is a little more insulated from traditional mining cycles.

The second thing is the great dividend, which is currently estimated at 7.8%.

Let’s say I put £200 a month into Glencore shares, the returns keep rising, and I buy more shares every year. Even if the share price remains unchanged, it could be worth more than £110,000 in 20 years.

And it can add a good amount to my annual income when I retire.

Some instability?

However, even with commodity diversification, I expect the Glencore dividend to remain slightly variable over the years. In fact, the broker estimates it will drop to 6% by 2025. Therefore, if this happens, there will be a risk of the share price falling.

But, with a little luck, the average yield should be healthy. And cyclical price declines could mean a good time to top up.

Production

Manufacturing stocks are not very popular in the UK. But I think those who ignore them may be missing a good thing.

See DS Smith (LSE: SMDS), for example. The company produces a variety of packaging materials, and it is a secure long-term market.

Yet forecasts put the stock at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of just nine. And the low share price keeps the dividend yield at 6.4%.

It is not as good as Glencore. But £200 a month at DS Smith could make me £95,000 in 20 years.

rising costs

The company faces rising costs. And the unpredictable nature of retail shopping makes future profits uncertain. For example, the company faced some tough years during the pandemic.

Still, in an October trading update, CEO Miles Roberts said “Strong performance in the first halfDespite the economy this year. And he says the second half should be better than the first.

results soon

Interim results are due on December 7. And if they’re as good as I expect, I wonder if the share price could rise?

Oh, and in this case, forecasts drop the P/E and raise the dividend over the next few years.

I see cost pressure over the next few years. But I rate DS Smith shares as having good long-term value.

You know, I think even value investing guru Warren Buffett might like it.

Are you looking for cheap income stocks? Here are two products with yields over 6% to consider buying

Alan Oscroft has no position in any stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK recommends DS Smith. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

