Are you living under the UK's worst priced council?

gateshead

Potholes, missed bin collections and care home costs. Britain’s tax burden is on track to reach its highest level for 70 years, yet at the same time taxpayer-funded services are being cut as local authority finances are pushed to the brink.

With council tax now costing a large number of average billers more than £2,000 a year, town halls are making serious cutbacks, from canceling free bonfire nights to dimming street lights and closing public toilets Are.

But who actually has it worse and who is getting the least for what they pay?

Northumberland Council has been found to have the worst value for residents of all local authorities in the country, this newspaper’s analysis has found.

The Telegraph analyzed council tax rates versus the quality of services provided by all upper level authorities in England for which data was available, including the share of top-rated schools and care homes, the condition of roads, social housing The quantity was also included. Such as the number of thefts per 1,000 households and the proportion of all collected waste that is sent for recycling, composting or re-use.

Northumberland dropped to 127th in the ranking after the local authority increased the average Band D council tax to £2,079 per property, the highest rate in England and a rise of 4.55 per cent this year.

Although the council has a high proportion of state-funded schools rated “outstanding” or “good” by Ofsted (94 per cent), it has relatively low recycling, composting and reuse rates (30 per cent) and a below average ranking. Because of this it was marked down. Road maintenance and social housing.

The Council strongly refuted the findings, saying they were being compared with “very different demographic and geographical data from other areas”, which it stressed were “not comparable” and said the analysis carried out was “at the most basic Wasn’t worth investigating”.

A spokesperson said: “The indicators do not reflect the services provided by the council. It is unbalanced to compare a rural county with 3,000 miles of roads to an urban area. “Meanwhile these include theft rates and have no connection to council services.”

The council said it was “investing heavily” in schools, leisure facilities, parks and libraries, “at a time when many other local authorities are having to make cuts”, adding that this was not reflected in the analysis.

It said the data analysis was “misleading” and “failed completely to understand how social housing is delivered in Northumberland”.

Gateshead, in Tyne and Wear, came second in terms of value with council tax rates of £2,071. Nottingham City Council came third. This year it increased council fees by 4.99 per cent to £2,053.

The best value council in the UK is Wigan, a city in Greater Manchester, which charges residents an average of £1,480 per year in council tax and has a high concentration of top-rated schools and care homes.

The cheapest council tax rates in the UK are found in London’s Wandsworth (£487 per year) and Westminster (£480).

It comes as The Telegraph revealed last month that above-inflation rises in council tax would allow the vast majority of local authorities to charge more than £2,000 for a typical Band D home in 2024-25.

Councils across the country have warned the Prime Minister of a rise in effective bankruptcies unless he intervenes at the last minute to boost next year’s financial settlement for local government. If help does not come through, councils may be forced to raise taxes for residents.

Bradford council and Cheshire East council, both run by Labour, said on Thursday they may have to issue section 114 notices, meaning they are unable to balance their budgets by the end of the financial year.

They join councils including Birmingham, Nottingham and Woking that have already declared effective bankruptcy. Other authorities that have issued section 114 notices have in the past been allowed by ministers to increase council tax by up to 15 per cent – ​​adding hundreds to annual bills.

In April, the government gave Croydon permission to increase bills by 15 per cent to pay off its huge debt. Both Thurrock and Slough were told they could collect up to 10 per cent of the bill. Normally a council is unable to increase bills by more than 5% without holding a local referendum.

It is up to the Chief Financial Officer of a council to issue a section 114 notice when it appears that their authority’s expenditure in any year will exceed its available resources.

If councils run out of money due to rising costs, overspending or funding problems, they will have to raise council tax even further, or cut services for residents.

Inflation now stands at 4.6 percent and is expected to decline in the coming months. This means that council tax rises are likely to exceed inflation. If councils continue to raise taxes it will place even greater pressure on families already struggling with the cost of living.

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon defended the council’s record on value for money, saying: “This is a very unfair comparison for the council and in no way reflects our current position, especially when you consider That’s about 90 per cent of our properties in council tax bands A, B and C.

“The system of funding local government is undoubtedly broken and is based on the assumption that local authorities will increase council tax by the maximum amount each year.

“However, a 1 per cent increase in Gateshead generates only £1 million, which will not address the £49.5m funding gap we face over the next five years.

“We have lost more than 60 per cent of our funding from the government since 2010, £191 million, which is significantly more than some local authorities. “As a result we are having to make some very difficult decisions but as always we are fully committed to doing the best we can for our residents.”

Nottingham City Council has been contacted for comment.

Are your council services falling apart? write to [email protected] With your story.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com