Are you expecting any packages this holidays? If so, don’t fall victim to delivery scams

Are you expecting package delivery this holiday season?

If so, scammers may try to deceive you with fake emails or text messages about a shipment in order to steal your personal information, the Federal Trade Commission warns in a consumer alert.

People who purchase items online typically receive a number of notifications related to that purchase, such as order, shipping, and delivery confirmation.

But scammers send increasingly similar notes: According to the FTC, they may send messages about a missed delivery attempt, urging you to click on a link to reschedule the delivery. Scammers may also say that an item is ready to ship but the buyer needs to update their shipping preferences.

The FTC said these fraudsters try to lure people into clicking on fraudulent website links, where unsuspecting victims can enter personal or financial information.

“This will capture all the information you entered,” consumer education specialist Alvaro Puig wrote in the alert. “The link may also install harmful malware on your phone or computer that steals your information.”

He said usernames and passwords of online banking, email or social media accounts could be compromised. Scammers can use that data to steal the victim’s identity and open new accounts in their name.

This type of digital fraud happens year-round, but people may be especially vulnerable during the holidays, when shippers are expected to send about 82 million parcels a day, according to ShipMetrics.

The FTC warns that for your safety, do not click on links in messages about unexpected package deliveries.

Also, if you think the message may be legitimate, do not contact the shipper via the information provided in the note. Contact through a website or phone number you know is genuine. According to the FTC, check the delivery status on the site where you purchased the item.

