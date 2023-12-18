are you a teacher? Don't miss these 7 discounts

Teaching is incredibly difficult work. Many teachers are poorly paid considering how much they do for students. One way teachers can top their paychecks is by taking advantage of the teacher discount.

Teachers can keep more money in the bank by saving money on everyday expenses. If you’re a teacher, thank you for all you do. Here are some discounts you won’t want to miss.

1. Apple

US employees of public or private K-12 institutions, faculty and staff of higher education institutions, and homeschool teachers qualify for the teacher discount when purchasing select Apple products. This includes the iPad, iMac, and Mac products.

You can get these discounts online, through Apple’s Education Store, an Apple Retail Store, or an authorized campus reseller. The amount of the discount varies depending on the Apple product being purchased, but you can expect a discount of around $50 to $150. Don’t miss this deal if you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, iPad or desktop computer soon.

2. J.Crew

J.Crew is another retailer that offers a discount to teachers. This is great news if you’re looking to add more work attire to your wardrobe. After confirming eligibility through SheerID, teachers can enjoy a 15% discount in-store and online. This discount can be used up to four times per month.

3. Headspace

It is important to take good care of your mental health while working in the field of education. Headspace can help you prioritize self-care. This popular meditation and mindfulness app is free to qualified teachers through the Headspace for Educators program.

This freebie is available to K-12 elementary and secondary teachers and support staff members in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The standard subscription rate is $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year, so it’s a valuable resource. If you need help relaxing after a busy week at school, check out this mobile app.

4. Michael’s

Do you need additional art supplies for your classroom? Michael’s Craft Store offers a 15% discount to teachers who verify their teacher status through the Michael’s Rewards program. This discount is available both in-store and online.

5. HP

You don’t have to be an Apple user to get the technology discount as a teacher. Educators in the United States can join the HP Education Store Program to save up to 40% on eligible products. Select PCs and accessories are eligible for this discount, so check out this program.

6. Brooklyn Bed

As a teacher, you can save money on essentials beyond the needs of your classroom. Getting a good night’s sleep can make an extra stressful school day more bearable. Teachers can enjoy 30% off eligible Brooklyn bedding online and in-store purchases.

They are also eligible for free shipping on online orders. Good quality sheets and a brand new mattress can help improve your sleep. To avail this discount you must verify your eligibility using ID.me.

7. Stanley

It is essential to drink enough water while running to class. You can save money on quality portable drinkware to help you stay hydrated all day. Stanley offers a 20% discount to teachers who verify their eligibility through ID.me. Some restrictions may apply.

Reduce your spending with these discounts

The teacher discounts highlighted above can help reduce your expenses. The more you save by using rebates, the more you’ll have left in your checking account. Teaching is often a thankless job, but you are doing a fantastic job and deserve all the praise. Don’t miss deals like this, as they are a big win for your personal finances.

