Swampy corpses and flood risks: Here’s what Europeans are doing wrong on wetlands.

In 2020, a grim picture of nature emerged in the European Union.

According to the European Environment Agency only 15 percent of key habitats, including coasts, dunes, forests, grasslands and peatlands, were in good condition.

Of these fragile ecosystems, peatlands – think bogs and fens, as well as mires – were the worst affected.

The EU has since drawn up its Nature Pledge legislation with ambitious, continent-wide targets for improving and restoring biodiverse habitats.

Considered a milestone by many Biodiversity bill, EU member states finally reached political agreement on the fine details of the legislation on 10 November; Good news for Europe’s peatlands and other precious wetlands.

Why are Europe’s wetlands in such poor condition?

Many wetlands were drained centuries ago to enable agricultural expansion, especially in temperate climates. This has affected many migratory birds in Europe, including ducks and geese, and mammals such as otters. beaver Who depend on wetlands for food.

But biodiversity – or the lack of it – is not the only problem. monolithic lakes They store more carbon per unit of land area than any other ecosystem, while drained peatlands release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Restoration is key to reviving biodiversity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it’s not always straightforward. EU funded research projects such as wet horizon Its aim is to drive change by developing the knowledge base needed to restore Europe’s wetlands.

One challenge that Europe’s wetland experts still face remains centuries-old myths.

Why are there myths and legends surrounding wetlands?

From mangroves And from seagrass meadows to peatlands, reedbeds and grasslands, wetlands are not only filled with water, but also secrets.

Swamp corpses – naturally mummified human cadavers – have been pulled out of peatlands for decades, sparking fear among Europeans.

Dr. Alexandra Barthelmess is a senior researcher at the University of Greifswald and the Greifswald Meier Center in Germany. She works with over 50 enthusiasts peatland Scientists, many of whom are also involved in Wet Horizons. His team provides geographical information on the peatlands of Europe for the project.

“Many people believe that going to peatlands is dangerous because they worry that they will get there and drown – but that is not true. you can do it Drown Up to your knees, but you’ll have to work very hard to bury yourself.

She adds, “Many of the bodies found in the swamp had injuries and it appeared that others had been sacrificed in some way.” “All evidence indicates that most people were deliberately moved there because they did not belong there – so the idea of ​​peatlands being a danger zone is actually a centuries-old myth.”

Are wetlands really economic wastelands?

The danger of drowning to your death is one of countless myth European wetland experts are now in a race to overcome this as they attempt to restore these ecosystems.

Barthelmes is particularly keen to overturn the notion that once wetlands dry up, they are gone forever.

For starters, most can be repurposed to become a wetland, Many researchers across Europe have spent years re-wetting these areas and then implementing ‘paludiculture’ – the climate-friendly and productive cultivation of re-wetted peatlands. Much of his work refutes this myth.

An example of this is the cultivation of sphagnum or peat moss in poorly drained marshy areas that have been drained for agricultural activities such as maize cultivation. Animal For grazing, or peat mining.

Barthelmes points to several successful pilot schemes running in Lower Saxony in Germany.

“We have been able to spread cut pieces of peat moss across previously drained peatlands, with great success,” she says. “And if the sphagnum is successfully reintroduced and water levels are kept stable “, then we find that many other typical marsh species come back.”

Once established, the sphagnum stores carbonReduces carbon dioxide emissions, and also helps prevent the release of pollutants into ground and surface waters.

Meanwhile for accommodation threatened species can be made. And if harvested the moss serves as an ideal substitute for the peat-based substrate that is still used by large and small-scale farmers to grow vegetables.

This important source of agricultural revenue also dispels a third common myth: that wetlands are doomed to become economic wastelands.

“The idea of ​​paludiculture is to create new land use options that provide revenue [for farming] If wetlands are rewetted,” Barthelmes says. “And the production of renewable biomass Very promising.”

As well as growing sphagnum, which could eventually be used as an alternative to peat soil, other pilot schemes across Germany are experimenting with different biomass products on wetlands.

Reeds are being grown for use in construction boards which can replace plasterboard and can also be used thatched roofs, While cattail, a variety of reed-like bulrush, is being cultivated for use as a breathable and fire-retardant insulation.

In each case, farmers can also make money from the sale of biomass, the CO2 emissions saved, and the agricultural subsidies they receive. For many paludiculture projects, production chains are ready, making large-scale implementation the next important step.

Are there risks of flooding from wetlands?

Revenue aside, many people consider wetlands an area that flood riskWhen in fact the opposite is true.

nature wetland reserves flood During storms, water acts like a natural sponge, absorbing surface runoff and then slowly releasing it.

But once wetlands are drained to make way for farmland, they are replaced by grasslands. crops Such as wheat and corn, the risk of flooding increases. Factor in how fields are left fallow in winter – causing huge increases in surface water runoff – and drained areas can create a real problem.

“Wetlands become flood prone only after they dry up [agricultural] Use,” Barthelmes says.

projected wetlands flood risk It is often considered a problem only in rural areas – urban residents are safe from the danger. Once again, a myth.

Barthelmes points to a number of cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Brussels and Zurich, all of which are built on porous, unstable ‘soft soil’ left over from drained wetlands.

“If drained, the structure of peat Soil collapses and its organic matter gets oxidized [chemically degrades], which causes contractions,” she explains. As they become denser, “wetlands can sink by several metres, making them prone to flooding.”

“These changing conditions highlight what we have done to the landscape, and should inspire us to think about what lies ahead for life lakesAnd also to keep ourselves safe,” she adds.

Given the dire condition of these precious habitats and the problems it poses, researchers say it is time to put a stop to this wetland Myths to rest.

Germany’s national peatland conservation strategy calls for reducing annual peatland emissions by five million tonnes of CO2 equivalents by 2030. Clearly the myth-busting can’t come a moment too soon.

