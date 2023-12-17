Are we seeing the alienation of corporate America?

Here’s an excerpt from this week’s CEO newsletter with Megan Ponsky.

According to the latest Harris Poll, Americans can be fickle — for example, optimistic about their future, while pessimistic about the country’s direction. But they have also traditionally been creatures of compromise who will put their country first in trouble and prioritize civility over politics at work.

This may change as politics becomes more polarized and geopolitical crises such as the Israel-Hamas war fuel rhetoric that demonizes people with opposing views. Guardians of corporate culture need to reimagine what it means to bring your “whole self” to work and invest more time and resources in restoring civility as a core value in communication.

There are specific manifestations worth worrying about. Just as the death of George Floyd has focused attention on institutional racism against Black people, events in the Middle East have focused attention on anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. While most of the focus when it comes to anti-Semitism is on the perceived hypocrisy of college campuses and their DEI policies, there is also growing concern about politics and discrimination in the workplace. Jewish employees of TikTok have complained about anti-Semitism and hateful content on their employer’s platform. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also observed an increase in anti-Palestinian rhetoric from American employers.

Bill Schaninger, a senior partner at Modern Executive Solutions, sees a growing threat of alienation in corporate America. ,watch video above) In the same way that people self-select to congregate in certain neighborhoods or friend groups, they may increasingly choose to associate only with people who share their political beliefs.

This tendency makes sense when some employees hold beliefs that alienate their coworkers. According to a recent Pew Institute study, this is especially true for Trump supporters, more so than Republicans supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

In turn, this can lead to less diversity which many studies show is harmful to a company’s bottom line. It is also detrimental to talent recruitment and retention, not to mention productivity, and there can certainly be legal consequences for allowing rhetoric or behavior that creates a hostile work environment.

But the most compelling argument for prioritizing civility and inclusion at work is an ethical one: Companies that aim to serve a diverse range of consumers need to embrace that diversity in their workforce and in their mission. 2024 will undoubtedly be a year where these discussions are brought to the C-suite and boardrooms of companies that understand the business case for addressing the troubling trend.