We’ve all forgotten that one item we needed for a holiday dinner, but didn’t realize it until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

But before you head out the door to find that last-minute item at your local grocery store, check the grocery store’s holiday hours: They may be closed.

Most grocery stores across Arizona will adjust their hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here’s a guide to some of the biggest grocery retailers, including Walmart, Fry’s/Kroger, Target, Costco and more, and whether they’ll be open or have limited hours during the 2023 holiday season.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, all Walmart stores will be closed on December 25th. Stores will be open from 6am to 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Fry’s or Kroger open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All stores of the Kroger family of companies, including Fry’s, will be closed on Christmas. According to the company, they will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day this year. Most stores will remain open until 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Costco warehouse locations will be closed on Christmas. According to the company’s website, the warehouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Sam’s Club locations will also be closed on Christmas, but stores will remain open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Dec. 25, according to the company’s website. Stores will remain open until 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, all Whole Foods stores will be closed on Christmas. Stores will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

Is Aldi open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, Aldi stores will be closed on December 25 this year. Most stores will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store about their holiday hours.

