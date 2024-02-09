Are valuables kept in safe deposit boxes really safe?

Many people turn to banks to keep valuables in safe deposit boxes. They may seem to be the safest places to store priceless assets, but that may not always be the case.

Florida schoolteacher Jenny Morsh did all her banking at Chase, including keeping a safe deposit box at an Orlando branch. One day, Morsch went to open her box but was told that the key would not fit. When the bank opened it, he said all his cash and priceless possessions were gone.

“All my stuff was gone,” Morsh told Inside Edition.

Over $100,000 in cash, jewelery and gold coins were missing and all that was left was an empty box. The school teacher says the bank denies losing anything.

“I knew in my heart I was right and no matter what I said, they didn’t believe me. He was adamant about his record and I was adamant that he was wrong,” Morsh says.

Morsh sued Chase Bank but the judge dismissed the case.

Morsch says, “When you’re working against such a large collaboration, and I don’t have access to the documents that would make them realize that what I’m saying is true, then again, it’s It was devastating.”

Three years later, Morsh saw one of her long-lost items, a $10,000 diamond necklace, on TV.

“I saw my diamond necklace go on the TV screen and I literally shivered. I’m like, ‘That’s my necklace, they have my necklace,’” Morsh says.

This image was displayed during a news segment about an auction being conducted by the State of Florida’s Unclaimed Property Division. The next day, Morsh arrives with photographs to prove that it is his.

“I don’t think it took more than 10 minutes and they said, ‘We have your stuff and we’re confident we have all your stuff,’ and I started crying,” she says. Morsch was reunited with most of his belongings.

Documents show Chase shipped Morsh’s belongings to the state in 2012, believing his box had been abandoned.

Morsch’s lawyer Andres Beregovich says the bank hid that information during the lawsuit.

“It doesn’t take a legal scholar to understand that Chase concealed the truth in order to win. He cheated on Jenny Morsh. They betrayed his legal team. He cheated the courts. All for our own benefit,” Beregovich tells Inside Edition.

“It is completely unnecessary what pressure they put on me. And I’m still very short against Goliath,” says Morsh.

Beregovich says the incident raises a larger consumer protection issue.

“Do bank customers understand how secure or insecure the system really is,” says Beregovich.

Morsch recovers her cash, jewelry and gold coins, but he says an important letter is still missing. She is attractive.

Morsch says, “When you can’t trust a bank, behind a locked safe, in a safety deposit box, it makes you feel very unsafe, and needless to say I don’t bank there anymore.” “

Chase denied the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

In another case, when Jennie Pearson and her husband had all the items stored in American private safes confiscated by the government through no fault of their own.

When Pearson was looking to store her $25,000 silver collection and $2,000 in cash, she turned to US Private Vaults in Beverly Hills, California.

“My husband researched it and we went and looked at it and did a little tour,” Pearson told Inside Edition. “It seemed like an appropriate place where you’d put something valuable to store it.”

In 2021, the FBI raided the facility while investigating US private vaults for money laundering. Authorities seized $86 million in cash and much of the valuables from more than 1,000 customers, including Pearson.

“The reason we put this money, that we put these coins and this cash in this safe deposit box in the first place, was because we were afraid it might be stolen. So the idea that then the FBI comes and steals it from this box is shocking. It boggles my mind,” Pearson says.

Pearson says it took seven months for the FBI to return his silver, but they did not return his cash.

“They just put down roots, took everything in and tried to maintain it,” says Pearson.

In January, a court ruled that the FBI had violated the constitutional rights of customers of US private vaults by searching their boxes. The FBI did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment. In 2022, US Private Vaults pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder drug money.

