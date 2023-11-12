U.S. Treasuries have long been the asset of choice when uncertainty, fear and panic send investors looking for safety.

U.S. Treasuries have long been the asset of choice when uncertainty, fear and outright panic send investors looking for safety – but that reputation has taken a big hit recently.

Financial markets are engaged in a growing debate over the risks inherent in Treasuries, with prominent voices raising doubts. On Friday, Moody’s downgraded the US credit outlook to “negative”, indicating a future downgrade is possible.

It comes as massive deficits have pushed up debt, while a historic selloff in US bonds as the Federal Reserve raised rates has highlighted that prices are also weak.

“You have people who are talking about Bitcoin, talking about equities being a ‘safe asset’ because of the nature of this interest rate risk,” economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC last month. Because they have lost confidence in government bonds as safe assets.” ,

Meanwhile, Principal Asset’s Seema Shah told CNBC in a separate interview last month that “there are so many different forces that are driving the bond space that it’s really hard to say with great confidence that Treasuries are your choice today.” There is a safe haven.”

In June, a paper from the Dallas Federal Reserve said buyers view short-term T-bills as the de facto safe haven, pointing out that the net inflows into longer-term Treasuries have declined since the 2008 crash and COVID. Had fallen during the pandemic.

“Long-term Treasury bonds may have no default risk, but they do have liquidity risk and interest rate risk – when selling a bond before maturity, the sale price is sometimes uncertain, especially in times of financial market stress,” it says. Said.

But there is another risk of default.

In March, a note from Richard Bernstein Advisors said spreads on credit default swaps for Treasuries had widened since 2011, when the federal government issued its first credit downgrade. This means that markets are paying more to insure against something that was previously unimaginable.

Then came the debt-ceiling drama this spring and a downgrade on U.S. credit from Fitch in August, citing rising debt burdens and political dysfunction.

Moody’s highlighted similar issues in its warning. If a downgrade occurs, US debt would not be in the safest category for default risk in any of the three major rating agencies.

As the federal deficit continues to grow, concerns about the US debt are growing. The Penn Wharton Budget Model recently determined that the US has about 20 years to turn around the size of its debt, otherwise some form of default will be inevitable.

As concerns over debt sustainability and bond prices grow, investors have also become more concerned. Many auctions for long-dated Treasuries have seen weak demand, and buyers are demanding higher compensation for the risk of carrying Treasuries.

But TD Securities analyst Gennady Goldberg doesn’t agree that Treasuries are slipping as a safe haven.

“Nobody worries about the long-term sustainability of a fire department when there’s a fire, right?” he told Insider. “They call the fire department, and the fire department is the U.S. Treasury.”

In his view, investors are willing to remain in riskier assets as growth in the US remains strong. But if the risk-off environment hits the market and actually moves forward, that’s a very different ball game.

He added, “And I would be surprised if there wasn’t a safe haven flight in the Treasuries.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com