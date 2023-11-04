Image Source: Getty Images

In view of the volatile situation of the stock market, FTSE 100 Stocks have proven remarkably resilient. Over the past 12 months, the index has actually increased by about 4%. And including dividends, this number has increased to close to 8%.

Dividends have often been the primary driving force behind the UK’s major indices. After all, most of its constituents are industry veterans that generate huge cash flows that often make up for the lack of growth. And some of these enterprises are currently delivering record yields.

The two that caught my attention are VODAFONE (LSE:VOD) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), offering 10.4% and 8.7% in respective shareholder payments. Are these some of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy right now?

Vodafone is one of the largest telecommunication companies in the world. And it’s no secret that the company has been going through a lot of troubles for several years. Continued value destruction in its core German operations (due to exceptionally high infrastructure costs) has left the balance sheet loaded with debt and shrinking cash flows.

Although the group has had success with its M-Pesa payments platform across Africa, its telecommunications strategy was clearly not working. So it’s no surprise that a new CEO has been brought in to try to right the ship.

Margherita Della Valle has been in the corner office since April. And there are some encouraging early signs of progress with new contracts established within Germany. Meanwhile, the group recently sold its Spanish division to Zegona Communications, raising some much-needed cash. And as part of the agreement, Vodafone will continue to provide services to Zegona, creating a new €110m annual revenue stream.

This certainly sounds like promising progress for a company offering a 10.4% yield. But I think it’s probably a trap. Keep in mind that the group still has over €66bn of debt and equivalents on its balance sheet, making the risk of rising interest rates very high. Therefore, this FTSE 100 stock remains on my watchlist for now.

Housing market boom?

Vodafone is not the only enterprise to be affected by rising interest rates. Housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey have seen a relaxation in home-buying activity due to higher mortgage costs. And looking at the latest results, double-digit declines in sales and profits are already visible.

The housing market is extremely cyclical. And while conditions are less than ideal right now, that will eventually change. After all, the population is growing and with it the need for additional housing. This long-term tailwind is particularly exciting for Taylor Wimpey. Why? Because the group has a huge land bank.

Taylor Wimpey currently has an estimated £62 billion of potential revenue in undeveloped properties within the UK. It will easily take more than a decade to develop these assets. And the price will undoubtedly change depending on economic conditions during this time.

However, it shows that the group has a lot of value beneath the surface waiting to be unlocked. Combining this with £740 million in cash compared to just £113 in debt obligations or equivalents makes for a healthy enterprise. At least that’s what I think.

Continued short-term weakness in the housing market could impact Taylor Wimpey’s share price. But in the long run, buying today, when the cycle is down, can yield far better returns when conditions eventually improve.

