Are the Irish twice as rich as us?

The incoming government wants to grow the economy and attract more foreign investment. A leading business lobby group is urging us to emulate Ireland, which had the same GDP as ours 30 years ago but is now twice as big. The statistics are sobering, but is that the whole picture?

The NZ Initiative’s report urges policymakers and business to emulate aspects of Ireland’s economic approach. Photo: supplied

One of the areas where compromise may have to be found between the parties forming the new government is economic policy.

Winston Peters’s views on the economy, international trade and foreign investment “pre-dated Rogernomics” and he opposes “the neo-liberal ideas espoused by the Business Community National End Act”, columnist Gordon Campbell wrote on Scoop.co.nz. Is

on his site Politics, Harman, a veteran political journalist, also said National had to “walk between two different ideas of how to grow New Zealand’s economy”.

He pointed to a newly published report by The NZ Initiative think-tank Irish Secrets – An Irish Lesson in Prosperity.

Richard Harman said the report revealed one set of statistics: in 1990, New Zealand’s per capita GDP was slightly less than US$15,000 – slightly ahead of Ireland. By last year, Ireland’s income had reached $US127,000 – but ours was only $US52,000.

irish mystery The report follows a visit by three dozen businessmen to Ireland for a week in June.

“The Emerald Isle left the Land of the Long White Cloud and moved on. Ireland now ranks sixth, just below the US while New Zealand is 20th,” Roger Partridge, chairman of the NZ Initiative, wrote in the New Zealand Herald on his return to what he called “the most meaningful measure of prosperity” – gross per capita. household product.

Following a visit to Ireland in July, Dr Hartwich compared GDPs since 1990 in an interview with Reality Check Radio.

“Ireland has common sense and we have ideology,” he told Reality Check radio.

NZI published a more detailed report – benchmarking New Zealand’s economic performance against Ireland – in August.

Benchmarking New Zealand’s economic performance against that of Ireland, Ireland’s GDP per capita in 2020 was also much higher than that of other OECD member countries except Luxembourg because “Ireland has attracted so much foreign investment that it can produce whatever it produces at home. A significant part of that comes from foreign investors.”

NZI executive director Oliver Hartwich did not mention this in The Australian at the time, under the headline ‘For richer or poorer: Kiwis really need to get out more’.

“By the early 1990s, Ireland had caught up,” he wrote. As of today, Ireland is about twice as rich as New Zealand, depending on which figure you use.”

Entrepreneur Sir Ian Taylor aired similar concerns and figures in a Stuff leaders’ debate during the election campaign last month.

“In 1990 our GDP – which no one talks about today, but which pays for everything – was the same as Ireland’s. In 1990 it was $45b. Ireland is (now) $529b. New Zealand is $250b. Nobody is talking about it,” he said.

NZI is now speaking out following the publication of Irish Secrets last week.

Former Fonterra executive Fraser Whinare – head of Ireland’s delegation – also highlighted Ireland’s per capita GDP growth since 1990 in the report’s introduction – but added:

“From the outset, it is important to note that Ireland’s GDP figures should be treated with caution. The presence of multinationals, tax strategies, contract manufacturing, asset depreciation and other statistical nuances may skew these numbers,” he wrote.

That adverse impact on GDP is not highlighted in media articles of NZI irish mysteryWhich have also been published in the report itself.

The same day NZI published irish mystery, The Economist published an article titled What’s strange about Ireland’s GDP?

The Economist said, “Unlike most countries, this measure provides only limited insight into the size of the economy.”

The Economist said Ireland’s corporate tax regime has made it a hub for some 1,500 multinational technology and pharmaceutical companies.

The Economist stated that their income increased Ireland’s GDP, but much of it was spent abroad and should not be fully counted when measuring the size of Ireland’s economy.

The Economist said that changes in the way multinationals accounted for their assets and profits led to a surprise increase in GDP in Ireland since 2015, large enough to “compensate for the average decline across the eurozone”.

An example: When research and development expenditure in 2015 was counted as capital investment rather than expenditure, Irish-based multinationals increased the country’s capital stock by UD$333b.

In 2018 the IMF calculated that a quarter of Ireland’s GDP growth could be attributed to global sales of iPhones, as Apple manufacturers in other countries paid the Irish entity to use the intellectual property.

The Economist stated that the best available measure of the Irish economy is a version of modified gross national income (GNI) taking into account distortions.

The Economist said the amount for Ireland now stands at US$265 billion. According to World Bank data, New Zealand’s GNI in 2022 was about US$248 billion, equal to our GDP.

In 2021, former Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Patrick Honohan, also warned that GDP figures were misleading.

“Ireland is a rich country, but not as rich as is often thought. Using GDP as a measure can mislead analysis of matters such as debt, carbon intensity and inequality,” he said.

Irish inward investment has certainly made Ireland much better off since 1990 – and has left New Zealand’s inward investment in the shadow.

of NZI irish mystery The report highlights aspects of Ireland’s economic progress, such as improved productivity and education, from which New Zealand can learn.

An economic review by Politico notes, “Foreign companies employed more than a tenth of Ireland’s workforce before COVID-19 hit, and with pharma and tech exports booming amid the crisis, pandemic-proof employment and record Providing tax payments.” In early 2021.

But the message that New Zealanders have become half as rich as the Irish within a generation – based on an essentially inconsistent measure – is not the full picture of Ireland’s path to prosperity.

