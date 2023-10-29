Are strong financial prospects the driving force driving Encom Nylex Berhad’s KLSE:ENCOMNEY) stock?

Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) stock is up a hefty 16% in the last three months. Since the market typically pays attention to a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study a company’s key performance indicators to see if they can influence the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Encom Nylex Berhad’s ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investments it receives from its shareholders. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

How is ROE calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Encom Nylex Berhad is:

14% = RM77m ÷ RM541m (based on trailing twelve months to August 2023).

‘Return’ is the income that the business earned in the last year. Another way to think about it is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to make MYR0.14 profit.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or “retains”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess the company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of Encom Nylex Berhad’s earnings growth and 14% ROE.

To start with, Encom Nylex Berhad has a respectable ROE. Additionally, the company’s ROE compares favorably to the industry average of 6.4%. Possibly as a result of this, Encom Nylex Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 47% over the last five years. We believe there may be other factors that are having a positive impact on the company’s earnings growth. For example, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Encom Nylex Berhad’s net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await. If you’re wondering about Encom Nylex Berhad’s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio compared to its industry.

Is Encom Nylex Berhad reinvesting its profits efficiently?

Encom Nylex Berhad’s three-year average payout ratio is at a low 12%, which means it is retaining a high percentage of its profits (88%). So it seems that Encom Nylex Berhad is investing heavily in growing its business to generate profits, which reflects the growth in its earnings.

Furthermore, Encom Nylex Berhad is committed to continuing to share its profits with shareholders, which we infer from its nine-year long history of dividend payments. Our latest analyst data shows that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to be around 10% over the next three years. However, despite no anticipated change in its payout ratio, Ancom Nylex Berhad’s ROE is projected to increase to 18%.

conclusion

Overall, we think Encom Nylex Berhad has performed quite well. In particular, we like that the company is reinvesting a large portion of its profits at a high rate of return. Undoubtedly, this has led to a substantial increase in the company’s earnings. Having said that, the company’s earnings growth is expected to be slower than current analyst estimates. Take a look at this to learn more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts Free Report on the company’s analyst forecasts to learn more.

