Are Rays fans trending more or less on Saturdays?

Saturday, October 21, 2023 05:23 PM | InvestorsObserver Analyst

investor observer Rays fans get an average Long-Term Technical score of 58 from their research. The proprietary scoring system takes into account the token’s historical trading patterns of support and resistance levels over recent months up to a year, except where it is relative to long-term averages. The analysis helps determine whether this is currently a strong buy-and-hold investment opportunity for traders. RAGE currently has a better long-term technical analysis score than 58% of cryptos in circulation. The Long-Term Rank will be most relevant to buy-and-hold type investors who are looking for strong stable growth when allocating their assets. The combination of high long-term and short-term technical scores will also help portfolio managers discover coins that are underperforming.

RAGE is currently $0.0000207 (2.87%) higher than its 100-day moving average price of $0.000721193, while its current price is $0.000741917. Meanwhile, Rage Fan is up $0.0002052 (-2049311.84%) from its 52-week low of $0.000536729 and down -$0.00154336 (-437551.78%) from its 52-week high of $0.002285274. The current price relative to its moving average and 52-week high and low leads to an average long-term technical score of 58. The trend of Rage Fan’s long-term trading history shows that traders are currently neutral on the token. Rage Fan currently has a total market capitalization of $42,081.51, with an average daily volume of $133,933.49 worth of the coin over the last seven days. RAGE’s volume over the last 24 hours is below its seven-day average, with 21,000.66 exchanged in that period. Subclasses of this token Art, collectible, and non-fungible tokens: Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are units of data stored on a digital ledger that uses blockchain technology to authenticate and verify ownership. They often take the form of photos, video, audio, and other representations of real-world objects. This category also includes other tokens that are used to buy, sell, or collect art or some other digital goods.

The token has an average long-term technical score of 58 due to trading patterns over the past year for Rage Fan as its stability, volatility, and relationship to long-term averages have given investors reason to remain neutral on the token. Click here to get full report on RAGE Fan (RAGE).

