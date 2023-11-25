With its stock down 5.9% over the past three months, Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN) is easy to overlook. Given that stock prices are usually driven by company fundamentals over the long term, which look quite weak in this case, we decided to study the company’s key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on Contact Energy’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important measure used to assess how efficiently a company’s management is using the company’s capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Contact Energy

How do you calculate return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for contact energy is:

4.5% = NZ$127m ÷ NZ$2.8b (based on trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for every NZ$1 of shareholders’ capital, the company made a profit of NZ$0.05.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

Contact Energy’s Earnings Growth and 4.5% ROE

At first glance, Contact Energy’s ROE doesn’t look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.1%, the company’s ROE makes us feel even less enthused. Therefore, Contact Energy’s flat earnings over the last five years can possibly be explained by a low ROE, among other factors.

As a next step, we compared Contact Energy’s net income growth to the industry and found that the company’s growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 0.8% over the same period.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing this, they will get an idea of ​​whether the stock is headed for clear blue waters or murky waters await. Is Contact Energy fairly priced compared to other companies? These 3 evaluation measures can help you decide.

Is Contact Energy making efficient use of its profits?

Contact Energy’s three-year average payout ratio is up to 185%, meaning the company is paying a dividend that is beyond its means. This goes some way to explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Contact Energy. It is usually very difficult to maintain a dividend payment that exceeds reported profits. This is a very risky situation. You can view the 2 risks we identified for Contact Energy by visiting our risk dashboard Free here on our platform.

Additionally, Contact Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, meaning that the company’s management is determined to pay dividends, even if it means little or no growth in earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts’ consensus data, we found that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to fall by 113% over the next three years. The fact that the company’s ROE is expected to grow by 11% over the same period is explained by the decline in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we will be extremely cautious before taking any decision on contact energy. Notably, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and poor ROE and equally poor rate of reinvestment appear to be the reasons behind this inadequate performance. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we find that the company is expected to see a huge improvement in its earnings growth rate. Take a look at this to learn more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts Free Report on the company’s analyst forecasts to learn more.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source