Are politicians brave enough for bold economics?

At first glance, Argentina faces a tough choice in the second round of its presidential elections on November 19. Sergio Massa, the current Finance Minister, whose government is leading inflation of 138% and a bizarre system of different official exchange rates, is facing Javier Meili. Mr. Miley is a libertarian who says he wants to dismantle this system by borrowing ideas from Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman and other free-market economists.

Yet no matter who wins, reformist Argentines doubt the country will truly change. In all likelihood Mr. Massa will double the money-printing; They have no interest in dismantling the protection system that makes sustainable development impossible. By contrast, Mr. Miley would receive little support in Congress. He has no experience in implementing policy. Many market-oriented economists sympathetic to Mr. Miley, and even those who advise him, have surprisingly vague ideas about what Argentina needs to do to reform its economy. The country is feeling trapped.

Image: The Economist

Argentina is an extreme example of a broader trend. The world has forgotten how to improve. We analyzed data from the free-market think-tank the Fraser Institute, which measures “economic freedom” on a ten-point scale. We defined “adventure economics” as when a country improves by 1.5 points or more within a decade – which is a quarter of the difference between Switzerland and Venezuela, so it indicates that liberalization reforms were carried out. Are. This was common in the 1980s and 1990s, as countries formerly included in the Soviet Union opened up and many countries, such as Ghana and Peru, that were considered unreformable, proved that they were in fact reformable ( See Chart 1). Politicians changed foreign-trade rules, strengthened central banks, cut the budget deficit and sold off state-owned companies.

Only a few countries, including Greece and Ukraine, have implemented reforms in recent years. And only two countries, Myanmar and Iraq, improved by more than 1.5 points in the decade to 2020. A paper in the same year by economists at Georgetown and Harvard universities, as well as the IMF, looked at structural reforms and found similar results. Politicians around the world implemented much of the same in the 1980s and 1990s. By the 2010s, reforms had stalled.

Daredevil economics has declined in popularity in part because there is less need for it. Although economies have become less liberal in recent years, the average economy today is 30% freer than it was in 1980, according to our analysis of Fraser Institute data. Government companies are less. Tariffs are low. Also in Argentina, telecommunications and consumer-facing industries are better than before.

But the decline of adventure economics also reflects a widespread perception that liberalization was a failure. In the popular imagination, terms like “structural-adjustment planning” or “shock therapy” bring up images of poverty in Africa, the creation of mafia states in Russia and Ukraine, and human rights abuses in Chile. Books such as Joseph Stiglitz’s “Globalization and Its Discontents”, published in 2002, and Naomi Klein’s “The Shock Doctrine” in 2007, promoted opposition to the free-market “Washington Consensus”. “Neoliberal” is now a term of abuse in Latin America; Elsewhere, it is rarely used as a support. Many Argentines argue that efforts to liberalize the country’s economy in the 1990s led to the massive financial crisis of 2001.

Today, international organizations such as the IMF and the World Bank are less interested in adventure economics than before. In an edition of its “World Economic Outlook” published in October 1993, the IMF mentioned the word “reform” 139 times. In its latest edition, published exactly 30 years later, the word appears a mere 35 times. These days there is a new consensus in the US that takes a skeptical view of the benefits of globalization, prioritizes domestic interests over international ones and supports massive subsidies to accelerate the green transition and bring in domestic manufacturing. Is. Due to less appreciation of the West, governments elsewhere feel less pressure to reform their economies. Argentina’s free-marketeers pursued deeper ties with the US in the 1990s. Very few such connections exist today.

in one fell swoop

Yet the idea that adventurous economics failed is not worth examining, even if the projects often produced short-term pain. The three Baltic countries liberalized prices and labor markets in the 1990s. This allowed them to move from membership of the Soviet Union to membership of the Euro within 25 years (see Chart 2). In the 2010s, Greece implemented several reforms demanded by the IMF and European authorities. Foreign direct investment is now on the rise, and Greece’s GDP is expected to grow by about 2.5% this year – one of the strongest rates in Europe. Some time ago many argued that China had rejected adventurist economics and succeeded. Recent economic weakness, including property market turmoil under President Xi Jinping, casts doubt on this assumption.

Indeed, a growing body of research suggests that adventure economics has largely achieved its goals. A paper by Antoni Estevedoardal of the Georgetown Americas Institute and Alan Taylor of the University of California, Davis studies the effect of liberalizing tariffs on imported capital and intermediate goods from the 1970s to the 2000s, finding that the policy reduced GDP growth. Increases product growth by approximately one percent. point. Ten years after the start of the “reform wave”, GDP per capita is about six percentage points higher than would otherwise have been expected, according to a paper published in 2017 by economists at the European Central Bank, which included 22 different countries. The countries were analyzed. Income levels from 1961 to 2000.

Meanwhile, a paper published in 2021 by Anusha Chari of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and Peter Blair Henry and Hector Reyes of Stanford University notes the positives of a variety of reforms in emerging markets, from stabilizing high inflation to opening up capital markets. Effects have been found. , For example, trade liberalization increases the average growth rate of GDP over a decade by more than 2.5 percent per year. In another paper, focusing on Latin America, Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfagen and his colleagues acknowledge that growth has been disappointing, but argue that “without some subset of Washington consensus policies, it It would have been difficult, if not impossible, to achieve macroeconomic stability and restore access to foreign financing as in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Other research has shown that reforming countries in Africa since 2000 There has been rapid growth.

In most places where reforms seem to be failing, the problem is lack of commitment. Take Ukraine, where even before Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion, per capita GDP was lower than at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union. By the early 1990s it became clear that the government was not taking adventure economics seriously. A 1993 memorandum written by Simon Johnson and Oleg Ustenko, two economists for the World Bank, stated that “only tougher and more radical policies can prevent hyperinflation, but no political leader is willing to adopt these measures.” Doesn’t look ready.” What brought Argentina down in 2001 was not adventurous economics, as is commonly believed. This was a consistently large budget deficit.

Perhaps Mr Miley will prove his doubters wrong. Perhaps he will win the elections and then implement sensible economic reforms. This would include liberalizing trade and making it easier for Argentinian bosses to hire and fire. Doing this will help the country a lot. This will also show the way forward for the rest of the world. Adventure economics may be disruptive, but it is profitable.

Source: www.economist.com