Are older, wealthier voters really against big spending? Maybe not as much as Labor fears

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Labor leader Keir Starmer at the Manufacturing Technology Center in Coventry on Friday. Photo: Labor Party

Labor has a demographic mountain to climb when it plans to spend just a few billion pounds, let alone £28bn. The parliamentary constituencies the party will need to wrest from the Conservatives to achieve an overall majority are dominated by older people who are resistant to change and want their government to continue to look after them at the drop of a hat.

It was always going to be unsafe to publicize the £18bn pledge for green investment on top of the £10bn already set out, especially as there was little debate about how people might be affected, leading to speculation about its potentially harmful effects. Becomes faster.

Is Keir Starmer an advocate of unfettered growth when he says it would break planning rules? Will a pylon or wind turbine be visible near voters’ homes to meet the additional power requirement?

Wealthy older people want to benefit throughout their lives, whether by maintaining the value of their home or by preventing their pension income from being taxed.

In the 2019 election, age was a strong predictor of how people voted. YouGov estimated that for every 10 years of age someone’s likelihood of voting Conservative increases by about nine points. Ipsos MORI found that the Conservatives had a 47-point lead among voters aged 65 and over. Meanwhile, Labor had a 43-point lead among voters aged 18-24 and a 24-point lead among voters aged 25-34.

Robert Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, says Labour’s baby boomer problem could be eliminated after a change in its approach to infrastructure spending from 2019 onwards.

When asked whether they support government spending to repair and revitalize the UK’s infrastructure, polling shows large majorities across all age groups.

“You may see a crossover point in polling at age 60. So there’s still a disconnect between the workforce and retirees,” says Ford.

“However, the public reacts to situations, and they can see that conditions – the fabric of the nation – have deteriorated. The survey shows the proportion of people in favor of additional spending is at its highest level in 20 years.

Ford believes a bigger problem is how Labor suffers from the common perception that it is not good with money.

“This is a burden that Labor has always struggled with,” he says.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has tried to explain to everyone ­She walks the audience through her CV about her ability to understand the economy, starting with her years spent as an economist at the Bank of England.

Yet there is such opposition, particularly from newspapers representing an older demographic, that Reeves has been so intimidated that he has reduced his spending plans to a level that means they have to be funded by higher personal taxes. Will not be required.

Instead, a tax on oil and gas companies would pay for a program of home insulation, while “unlocking billions of pounds of private sector investment in green hydrogen, carbon capture, clean steel, renewable-ready ports and gigafactories through a Will be done.” A new national wealth fund that will create half a million good, well-paid jobs.”

interactive

The wealth fund will also come without any appeal to the taxpayers. Instead, the state will retain a share in the renewable assets in which it invests. In such a situation, the party hopes that the initial capital provided by the government for these projects will attract further private investment.

This tendency to view the state as a facilitator rather than a driving force is common in much of the West, where age-related inequalities in wealth are growing.

Germany’s coalition government led by Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats was defeated last year in an effort to divert unspent Covid emergency funds to green infrastructure projects.

The Constitutional Court’s decision to deny the government access to borrowing would have ended a period of austerity like Britain’s under Angela Merkel – and caused similar damage to public infrastructure.

Scholz can only spend under strict debt rules, even though Germany has the lowest gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of any major economy in Europe, at 60%. The UK’s was 97.7% in December 2023.

RELATED: Starmer says public spending isn’t the only lever Labor can pull

Labor members and green groups ask why a carbon copy of Joe Biden’s inflation reduction act cannot be inserted into Labor’s manifesto. The act subsidizes industries switching to low-carbon energy and works with, and overlaps with, the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and the Chips and Science Act, which gives a boost to the U.S. semiconductor industry, with the total cost over 10 years. is approximately $2tn (£1.57). tn).

The answer lies in the resources of the US government, which are far larger and more robust than those in the UK, and how Biden’s subsidies are directed to US companies.

By contrast, the corporations set to build giga-battery factories to power the car industry and electric steelworks in the UK are all foreign-owned.

Ford says that young people need to vote to translate more enlightened public attitudes into higher government spending.

He says, “The brutal truth is that as long as young voters turn out at much lower rates than older voters, subsidizing the old through taxes on the young will remain an electorally attractive proposition.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com