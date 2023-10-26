For those looking for strong oil-energy stocks, it makes sense to look for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) one of those stocks right now? A quick look at the company’s year-to-date performance compared to the rest of the oil-energy sector will help us answer this question.

Marathon Petroleum is one of the 246 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group is currently #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of individual stocks within the sector to assess the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are exhibiting the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Petroleum currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher. This means analysts’ sentiment is strong and the stock’s earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MPC has returned approximately 26.6% since the beginning of the calendar year. At the same time, oils-energy stocks have gained an average of 3.2%. This shows that Marathon Petroleum has been outperforming its competitors so far this year.

Iris Energy Ltd. (IREN) is another oil-energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock has given a return of 169.6% since the beginning of the year.

In the case of Iris Energy Ltd., consensus EPS estimates for the current year have soared 2800% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Marathon Petroleum belongs to the Oil & Gas – Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Shares in this group have gained an average of 6.7% this year, meaning MPC is outperforming in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Iris Energy Limited belongs to the Alternative Energy – Other industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #143. The industry has moved -14.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the oil-energy sector may want to take a close look at Marathon Petroleum and Iris Energy Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

