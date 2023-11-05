Are NFTs back? Sales surge 32% in October led by Ethereum

Despite massive write-offs on Friday on the popular OpenSea market, the JPEG cryptocurrency market is showing signs of life, as NFT trading volume increased by 99% in October compared to the previous month, according to a report published by crypto data company DappRadar. It has become a million dollars.

“The one-year losing streak in NFT trading has been broken,” DappRadar wrote, noting that NFT trading volume increased 32% from $306 million in September to $405 million last month. The company described these as sales levels not seen since August.

NFTs are unique digital tokens that represent ownership of an object, usually digital art. While the NFT market is surging in 2021 and early 2022, this year has been difficult so far for many profile picture projects (PFPs), as enthusiasm for collectibles like Yug Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) cooled for a long time Is. Cryptocurrency winter.

However, new signs of heat may emerge in the market. The surge in NFT trading volumes came as Bitcoin price returned above $35,000, its highest price in 16 months, on possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the US, according to analysts. ,

The DappRadar report highlights Solana as a leading network in terms of growth. As DappRadar reports, NFT trading volume in Fast Layer-1 increased by 15%, from $24 million to $27.6 million. Meanwhile, Solana’s price surged 65% in October, from around $23 to $38, according to CoinGecko.

According to DappRadar, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has the highest NFT trading volume with a 50% increase compared to others.

While JPEG flows increased in October, the minimum value for some popular PFP projects or the cheapest NFTs listed on the secondary market also increased. For example, the minimum price of an NFT from the aforementioned Bored Ape Yacht Club went from $40,000 to $55,000 in Ethereum.

Recently, the rising price of PFP projects with large market capitalization was discussed by Punk9059, Research Director of NFT startup Proof. The identifying researcher said, “Uptober is here.” a twitter Last week.

While the DappRadar report will raise WAGMI-like expectations among some NFT traders, the $405 million in NFT trading volume in October is far less than the $2 billion in JPEG images traded in March. Additionally, NFT sales continued to decline last month.

Despite the increase in trade value, the total number of NFTs traded decreased by 5% in October, from 3.58 million in September to 3.4 million last month, as reported by DappRadar. However, the decline was less severe than in August, when NFT sales fell to 290,000.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: nationworldnews.com