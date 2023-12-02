Are Neopets making a comeback? How its new owners plan to revive a ‘living relic’

In July, the Neopets of the World were almost shipped to a farm upstate. The edutainment company that maintained the 24-year-old Virtual Pets webgame was shut down by its owner, NetDragon, and all the cortbats and walkies and bloomroses would have gone with it if a management buyout had not kept the site alive.

Now, for the first time in nearly two decades, Neopets is independent again, and its new supervisors hope it can climb back up the Internet hierarchy – at its peak in 2005, Neopets had more than 35 million monthly active users.

First Step in Neopets Revival Project: Drop Plans for Neopets Metaverse NFT Game.

Funnily enough, the CEO of the new, independent Neopets company, Dominic Law, was the person in charge of that Neopets NFT project at NetDragon. However, as Neopets became independent, he and the new company canceled it.

Speaking to PC Gamer on a recent call, Law didn’t rule out anything for the future, but told me that NFTs are “not what the community wants” right now, and that the new, independent Neopets is not interested in anything related to the blockchain. Not searching for the thing. ,

The assets originally created for the canceled Neopets Metaverse NFT project are now being recycled for use in an upcoming “social life-simulation game” called World of Neopets. Law told me that it will be a mobile game, but it may become a multiplatform game sometime after launch.

However, that is “at least a year or two” away. In the near future, Law says the company will use its resources to “first help fix up the Neopets site, and build on the things our community cares about most.”

restoration begins

Law hopes to “turn Neopets into a much bigger entertainment IP.”

The Neopets website was in poor condition prior to the buyout. “Bored by outdated site features, a declining user base, and a lack of resources, [the Neopets team] It took tireless work to keep the site barely running,” site staff said in a statement. The library of minigames was particularly shabby: they were created in Flash, which was removed in 2020, and then blocked in the browser for security reasons.

Already, the new Neopets company has used a Flash emulator raffle to bring back more than 100 games, and its efforts are having an impact: the site has hit its highest monthly users figure in five years.

Many of those users are 30 to 40-year-olds who are driven by nostalgia for the old game, which is now in its 25th year of operation and still looks like it comes from the 2000s. But many kids are introduced to Neopets by their Millennial parents, says Law, who describes the site as a “living relic” of the Internet: a place where kids can explore what 20 You can relive what the web was like years ago, and where adults were.

(Image credit: World of Neopia)

Law himself grew up playing Neopets and in some ways views running the site as akin to maintaining a historic building. They plan to keep the classic Neopets look and “DNA” alive on the website, and have stated that the company is working on integrating fan projects that preserve the experience of Neopets’ early days from 1999 to the early 2000s. Wants to do.

When we are dealing with a historical relic, we have to make sure that we are preserving as well as innovating. dominic law

But the new Neopets owners don’t want to just operate a historical exhibit: Law hopes to “turn Neopets into a much bigger entertainment IP.” I hadn’t noticed it until they mentioned it, but classic toy brands are having a moment: Barbie just had a big movie, there’s a new Furby line, and apparently Care Bears have had a resurgence. Meanwhile, other old-school games like RuneScape seem to be thriving. maybe this Is Right time for Neopets to return?

That in-development World of Neopets life sim is part of Neopets’ global domination plans, but before that, the company will relaunch another mobile game, a redesigned version of Island Builders, early next year and introduce single sign-on Is planning to do. System for all Neopets games. 2024 will also see the debut of a new Neopets storyline and new merchandise — the company is generally “trying to do a lot more licensing and merchandise deals,” Law says — in the lead up to the 25th anniversary celebration.

Instead of creating new pets, players can choose to adopt “abandoned” Neopets from The Neopion Pound. (Image credit: World of Neopia)

To maintain harmony between lovers of old Neopets and his ambitions for neo-Neopets, Law also plans to spend a lot of time listening to players. “It’s very different from creating a brand new game,” he said. “When we’re dealing with a historical relic, we have to make sure we’re preserving as well as innovating.”

Another priority: making sure people can access their old accounts, which were actually created decades ago by people who were children at the time. The account recovery policy was updated in September, and Law says he’s been receiving a lot of support tickets to help older players recover their Neopets.

“It’s a great time to come back and say hello to your pets,” he says.

Absolutely, You This whole time you’ve been caring for your neopets diligently, right? I mean, what kind of person would leave Neopets for two decades? Not me, that’s for sure.

Source: www.pcgamer.com