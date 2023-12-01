Image Source: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Most investors would say no FTSE 100 Shares are expensive right now. However, when I’m assessing stocks to buy, only a few of them tick my boxes.

Using near-term metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, most stocks on the FTSE 100 look cheap or discounted compared to their international peers.

Although this is not a perfect comparison, the average P/E ratio for the FTSE 100 is approximately 13.9 times, while S&P 500 It is 24.6.

Of course, this also reflects the concentration of growth-oriented stocks on US exchanges, but it also exemplifies the poor growth forecast we are seeing in the UK.

investment for development

I don’t mind investing in companies with low growth prospects, as long as the dividends compensate for that. However, I would prefer to invest in companies that have a strong growth trajectory, and ideally a company that is undervalued in the market.

One valuation metric that takes growth into account is the price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio. It is calculated by dividing the P/E ratio by the expected growth rate.

Typically, a PEG ratio shows that the company is trading at a fair value. Meanwhile, a valuation above one suggests that the stock is overvalued. The suggestions below indicate that a stock is undervalued.

It’s not a perfect evaluation metric, but nobody is. It depends on analysts’ forecasts for the coming five years, and these are not always improvements.

The problem is that it is not easy to find FTSE 100 stocks with a PEG ratio below one. So here are two that have PEG ratios below one.

lloyds

lloyds (LSE:LLOY) could be a surprise addition to this list. But as per the data published on various sites, Lloyds is trading with a PEG value of 0.5. This is slightly less than my own calculations. But the PEG ratio above is calculated using a consensus of analysts’ estimates.

Lloyds is trading below its 52-week average due to concerns about customer loan defaults in a high interest rate environment and recession forecasts.

However, with UK interest rates falling towards just the right ‘Goldilocks’ zone – 2%-3% – and positive hedging arrangements in place, strong growth could be seen in the medium term.

Part of this will be driven by more than £5 billion per year in gross hedging income. This is where banks compensate for changes in the BOE interest rate by purchasing fixed income assets such as bonds with higher returns.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) is trading with a PEG value of 0.55. This is despite the share price rising more than 200% in the last 12 months.

Amid an improving backdrop of air travel and stable performance elsewhere in the portfolio, the engineering giant is expected to see a big improvement in earnings per share (EPS).

In a recent announcement, the group said it was targeting operating profit within the range of £2.5bn-£2.8bn by 2027, with significant progress on margins.

Another blow to civil aviation – like the pandemic – would undoubtedly hinder the recovery. However, the forecast remains attractive.

Rolls may also benefit from long-term demand for air travel, with more than 40,000 new aircraft expected to enter service over the coming two decades.

