ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Apple’s brand equity with the iPhone is strong, but there are limits. Although the iPhone continues its dominance across devices (93% loyalty), under the hood it doesn’t win over consumers on key features. Not surprisingly, consumers give it the lowest marks on price, but in Market Force’s current wireless industry study, this poor price perception goes along with the most negative perception of value compared to other manufacturers. Value perception is the ultimate combination of ‘what you get’ versus ‘what you pay’, and there is a notable value difference for consumers. On a positive note, the iPhone wins on reliability (53.3% satisfied) and security (52.9% satisfied). Given the current market share of the iPhone, these important factors cannot be ignored when it comes to their impact on purchasing decisions.

Other device makers could potentially benefit more from the strengths of their hardware. Google received high marks from consumers in several categories, including camera and video quality (both 60.3% satisfied), screen size (64.7% satisfied), and specifications (36.8% satisfied), but they fell behind the iPhone and Samsung in overall performance. Are. and overall satisfaction measures. In fact, Google is the clear winner in seven (7) out of twelve (12) performance categories: price, signal strength, look and feel, camera, video, screen, and uniqueness. iPhone comes in second place with three (3) wins in performance categories: overall, reliability, and security.

Samsung struggles. Although Samsung holds a commendable market share among device manufacturers with about 36% of the market, their devices do not stand out in consumer rankings except for price. Samsung’s efforts to win over a price segment of consumers are a testament to its strengths and its knowledge of its challenges. However, the runway for that strategy may be short as the competition responds with pricing offers. 93% of iPhone customers say they will likely stick with an iPhone by the time they upgrade, while only 77% of Samsung users report their likely intention to remain loyal to Samsung.

