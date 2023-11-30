Are glasses and contact prescriptions the same?

Shot of an optometrist covering his patient’s eyes with an occluder during an eye examination getty

When it comes to vision correction, glasses and contact lenses play a vital role in helping individuals achieve clear and comfortable vision. And to make sure you can have good vision, exams are an important part of your ongoing medical care. In fact, a comprehensive eye exam can screen for vision and eye health problems as well as detect early symptoms of over 270 diseases. However, the prescriptions received for glasses and contacts are not the same. While glasses and contacts both aim to correct and improve vision, they do so using different physical mechanisms, leading to differences in prescription requirements and overall wearing experience.

Glasses work by refracting light as it enters the eye, compensating for any refractive error and focusing the light precisely onto the retina. This increases visual acuity and clarity. Contact lenses, on the other hand, sit directly on the surface of the eye and achieve vision correction by changing the way light enters the eye, effectively eliminating refractive errors and helping to focus light accurately onto the retina. Are.

So what do you need to know and ask when you’re thinking about scheduling your next eye exam? Here are the basic things to understand about the tests and the many options you have for correcting your vision:

Do you get the same prescription for both contacts and glasses?

No, eyeglass prescriptions typically include values ​​for the sphere, cylinder, axis, and pupillary distance, which indicate lens power, astigmatism correction, and distance between the eyes. Contact lens prescriptions involve the same parameters but are specifically tailored to the curvature of the contact lens and its position on the eye. These measurements include base curve, diameter, sphere, cylinder, axis, and sometimes additional measurements for multifocal lenses.

Do you need separate tests and appointments?

If you wear glasses, contact lenses, or both interchangeably, your optometrist will write two separate prescriptions because glasses and contact lenses have different prescriptions. While both prescriptions correct similar vision problems, they are tailored to their unique lens type. That said, a contact lens exam can almost always be done at the same time as your regular eye exam. In America, it is common to do both at the same time.

Are prescriptions the same for different brands of lenses and glasses?

mostly. The format of your eyeglass prescription may vary depending on your optician and country. However, spectacle prescription is more or less universal, as opticians around the world use similar procedures when writing prescriptions. This is not as true for contacts. If you change brands, you may be prescribed a different base curve. There are subtle variations in fit between different manufacturers, so it is always important to consult an optometrist before changing the contacts you wear.

How much does a contact/eyeglass prescription cost?

This depends largely on where you live and what, if any, vision insurance you have. And it’s important to note that traditional health insurance often doesn’t cover eye exams. But for pricing comparison, major retailers like Lenscrafters, Target, Walmart or America’s Best will carry basic eye exams for less than $100. This number can easily reach an average of $250 depending on the number of contact lens exams and other tests required. Additionally, a first-time patient may require more tests than a long-time patient. It’s also good to remember that the cost of exams and tests is separate from the cost of purchasing glasses or contacts.

How often do you need a new contacts and/or eyeglass prescription?

Eyeglass prescriptions are usually valid for two years, unless your vision is deteriorating faster than normal. If so, the period of validity of the prescription is one year. However, contact prescriptions expire after one year. For many people this means that an annual eye exam is required, no matter which or both methods are used. Children over three years of age are advised to have an annual eye exam.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of glasses vs contacts?

The primary advantage of glasses is that they require minimal maintenance, with simple cleaning and the occasional adjustment by an optician. The glasses are also easy to use as they can be put on or removed as needed. The downside is that eyeglass frames can impair peripheral vision, especially with some frame styles and prescriptions. Not to mention limited visibility at the periphery. Glasses can also cause limitations during physical activities, sports or occupations where they can be easily removed or broken.

In contrast, contact lenses provide a wider field of vision, because they move with the eye and do not have frames that obstruct peripheral vision. They provide clear vision even in various weather conditions, being unaffected by the elements like rain, fog or glare. But unfortunately, contacts require a lot of maintenance and care. This includes diligent cleaning, specific storage, and regular replacement to prevent discomfort and maintain eye health. And for those who experience discomfort or dryness in the eyes, the pain can be immense.

Understanding the differences, advantages, disadvantages, and lifestyle implications between glasses and contact prescriptions is key to making informed decisions about vision correction. By considering personal preferences, health considerations, specialty options, and seeking professional advice, individuals can choose between glasses and contacts with confidence. Remember, your vision is unique to you, and professional guidance is important in determining the most appropriate vision correction method for your individual needs.