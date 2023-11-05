Are Filipinos facing scam risks due to the scheme's links to Marcos Jr.'s funds?

The SEC said on August 24 that BBMII’s registration as a corporation was approved on March 18 last year, but it had not obtained the license to solicit money, give to the needy and carry out other social welfare activities.

On October 10, Tibuasan posted a video on Facebook threatening to file criminal charges against an unidentified individual who called him a “scammer”.

An image of BBMII National Director Jovelyn Tibuasan and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tibuasan’s Facebook page. Photo: Facebook

He mentioned in his video that his organization was SEC-registered. What he did not say, however, was that on the same day, three BBMII “volunteers” were arrested inside the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) compound in Batangas city, south of Manila.

NBI chief counsel Christopher Hernandez told GMA Network that on October 10, the three “shamelessly” hawked freebies inside the NBI compound, offering application forms for BBMII membership at 100 pesos (US$1.78) each in exchange for assistance. Were giving. , education, hospitalization and “food security”.

The NBI, which is the investigation arm of the Department of Justice, conducted a sting operation using the marked money and caught the three.

Upon further investigation, Hernandez said that BBMII does not have any accreditation from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to engage in social welfare activities. He described the organization as “bogus” and said that the three men arrested would be charged with attempted estafa or criminal fraud.

This Week in Asia contacted Tibuasan for an interview, but he did not respond. In videos posted on BBMII’s Facebook page, which has 55,100 members, and her personal page, she denied being a “scammer” and claimed that she was about to be accredited by the DSWD and was looking forward to an audience with Marcos Jr. Was staying.

He assured members that the group would provide financial assistance of up to 5,000 pesos (US$89) to each ill member “when the entire Philippines is willing and ready to receive such assistance from us”.

Despite the SEC warning, BBMII has continued to recruit new members and provide support.

BBMII’s Facebook page also runs several private chat groups through Facebook Messenger. This week in Asia it was observed that in some of these chat groups, members were identified as the second half of a certain Natalie Anna Peter, a “professional” cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Forex trader from Houston, Texas, who is now reportedly based in Manila. There were repeated encouragements to visit the Facebook page. ,

Peter’s page includes alleged testimonials from Filipinos telling about the large sums of money they received after availing his services through GCash, a local app that acts as a mobile wallet for sending and receiving money. Does.

Another Facebook group called “Beneficiaries of RA No. 11954 Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023” promises members – for a membership fee of 100 pesos – a share of the “Maharlika” gold, which was claimed to be That only Marcos Jr. had the power to unlock it. The central banks of China, Japan, Russia, and the United States. It claimed that Marcos Snr had lent money to these countries during the financial crisis decades ago.

When This Week in Asia asked the group for an interview, its administrator, called “Custodian of Resources Advocacy, Inc.”, blocked access to This Week in Asia’s page.

A third group called “Maharlika Nation” maintains at least five Facebook and YouTube pages. It provides a “bank book” to its own International Bank of Maharlika (IBM), located on Bucas Grande Island in Surigao del Norte, southern Philippines. Through IBM, the “Maharlika Nation” issues its own currency notes called Golden Zion (G-Zion).

It has declared support for Marcos Jr. and encouraged Filipinos working in Hong Kong and elsewhere to join because “we will strive to ensure that you will no longer need to go abroad”.

In 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had already issued a warning that the G-Zion was counterfeit money and that only the central bank could issue legal tender. This came as hundreds of people came to Bucas Grande Island to join as members after paying a membership fee of 3,000 pesos (US$53).

Members were then issued G-Zion paper notes and a bank passbook, and were told that one G-Zion could be exchanged for 200 pesos (US$3.50) the moment major banks recognized the currency. Had given.

This Week in Asia contacted Glyceria Daquis Lao-e of “Maharlika Nation” – who claims to work in Hong Kong – but did not receive a response.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Group was also contacted but did not respond till press time.

That President Marcos Jr.’s Maharlika Fund has attracted such schemes comes as no surprise to Filipino anthropologist Gideon Lasco, who is also a medical doctor. He told This Week in Asia: “The socioeconomic status of the people targeted by these scams plays an important role in their effectiveness. Additionally, pre-existing beliefs about Marcos’ wealth make any relationship with him a powerful hook.

Lasco recalled that several years before Marcos Jr. became president, “thousands of people went to Los Baños [in Laguna province, southeast of Manila] on the promise of a share in Marcos’ wealth – an episode that shows how deep these [get-rich-quick] “Expectations have been made.”

“The fact that the people behind these scams are rarely held accountable for their crimes encourages [and others] To continue,” Lasko said.

The name Maharlika, though popular among the administration, has had a checkered history. Marcos Jr.’s late father claimed to have led a World War II guerrilla unit he named the Maharlika and tried to get the U.S. military to recognize it, but to no avail.

Marcos Jr.’s Maharlika Fund has been described as “a scam” by former Bayan Muna Party congressman Teodoro Casino because it promised such high immediate returns on investment even though the money would be invested in long-term infrastructure projects. The Finance Department has said that Maharlika’s expected returns average around 8.6 per cent.

Congressman Joey Salceda, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, claimed in December last year that some in the Philippine business community suspected the fund would be a means to launder Marcos’ looted wealth, which Marcos Jr. denied. Is.

To date, the government has reportedly not been able to recover at least US$10 billion of money owed to the Marcos family.

Dominic Ligot, a data security and privacy advocate who founded Data Ethics PH, pointed to the alarming ease with which Filipinos gave away their personal information and biometrics to groups like BBMII.

“Any personally identifiable information, including photographs or even biometrics such as thumb impressions and blood type, whether voluntarily given or obtained illegally,” he told This Week in Asia. may be used for nefarious purposes.”

“Sensitive biometric information such as blood type may be [lead to] “There is potential fraud in the healthcare sector, and some government IDs such as driver’s licenses that include blood type as an identifier are easier to counterfeit with this information,” Ligot said.

He drew attention to the fact that police had recently seized 80,000 registered but unused SIM cards, some of which contained fake identities of notable personalities such as GMA broadcaster Jessica Soho.

“Identity theft and fraud are the most likely risks, as these details can be used to fabricate identities and documents that can then be used for financial crime and other activities such as blackmail,” Ligot said.

