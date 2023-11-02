Are eyedrops safe to use? What to know about FDA warnings?

The Food and Drug Administration recently warned consumers against using 27 different types of eyedrops – its third eyedrop-related warning this year – leading Americans to question whether any drops are safe to use. Is safe.

On Wednesday, the FDA said pharmaceutical company Cardinal Health is recalling eyedrops sold under the Rugby brand after receiving three reports of blurred vision, vision loss and eye irritation.

Overall, however, experts say artificial tears are not dangerous, provided consumers know what they are putting in their eyes and take certain precautions when doing so.

“Any lubricant drops that have not been recalled and are still available on pharmacy shelves should be completely safe,” Dr. Christopher Starr, a spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, wrote in an email.

Experts say autumn, with the emergence of cool, dry air and the proliferation of ragweed and other allergens, is peak eyedrop season. At least 117 million Americans used iDrop products in 2020, according to data research company Statista. The group expects this number to increase to more than 123 million in 2024.

However, in 2023, the FDA issued several serious warnings about contamination from these commonly used products.

In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should stop using Ezricare artificial tears until a bacterial infection linked to the product could be investigated. Within a few months, it was discovered that 81 patients had been infected with a rare species of drug-resistant bacteria. Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Fourteen were blinded, four had their eyeballs surgically removed, and four died. Ezricare Artificial Tears and two other products from the same manufacturer, Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Ointment, were recalled. There have been no additional reports of injuries since May.

There have been no additional reports of injuries since May. In August, the FDA said it had discovered fungal and bacterial contamination of Dr. Byrne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyes MSM Eye Drops-Eye Repair. The products contained methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM – a chemical that is not approved for use in eyedrops. No injuries related to the droplets were reported.

Earlier this week, the FDA warned against the use of 27 different types of generic eyedrops after inspectors discovered bacteria at a facility used to manufacture those products. The drops were sold at major retailers including CVS, Rite Aid, Target, and Walmart, and have since been removed from store shelves.

Experts and health officials are concerned about the risks of using the drops.

“We urge consumers to stop using these products, as they may cause eye infections,” the FDA said in an emailed statement.

It’s unclear what prompted the agency to take a closer look at this particular feature, which has not been named.

Why are eyes so delicate?

When bacteria enter our body through a cut in the skin or through the food we eat, our immune system is trained to become active. White blood cells grow to form a scab. Stomach acid attack.

But the eyes are especially sensitive to foreign invaders. “They don’t have that level of protection,” said Dr. Morgan Morelli, an assistant professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. “You’re putting the product directly on the eyes.”

Person using eyedrops.mputsylo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The outer layer of the eye, called the corneal dome, does not contain blood vessels that are normally important in the immune system process because the eye “has to maintain a crystal clarity,” says Dr. Ronald Benner, president of the American Optometric Association. he said. ,

When allergies cause people to rub and itch their eyes, it can cause small scratches on the surface of the eye, opening the door to bacterial infection.

“When you have an infection in that tissue, the body can’t fight it as quickly,” Benner said. “Putting a drop in there makes things worse.”

Pro Tip: Don’t Use Generic Eyedrops

Given the recall, experts say the first thing consumers should do is check their medicine cabinets, purses, desk drawers, junk drawers and any other places where eyedrops may be kept. This is a list of the latest drops that the FDA has asked to stop using.

Experts also recommend using only brand-name eyedrops and other artificial tear products.

“There are some generic drugs out there that are probably fine and safe, but you never know where they are manufactured,” Benner said. “You never know how long they’ve been on the shelf.”

Morelli agreed, even though brands tend to be more expensive than generics. She said she recently stopped when she was faced with spending $30 on eyedrops for herself. “When it comes to eyelashes, you probably feel it’s safe to spend more money and go with a brand name,” Morelli said.

recommended

Starr, also an associate professor of ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, reminds all patients to check expiration dates on eyedrop bottles.

“If expired, please throw them away, as the risk of contamination is high even with non-refurbished, well-manufactured eyedrops,” he said.

Other Expert Tips:

Wash your hands before using eyedrops.

Make sure the tip of the eyedropper does not touch anything, including your hands, even if they are clean. This includes any part of the eye, including the eyelids.

Check to make sure the eyedrops are labeled as “sterile” and that they have not expired.

Do not share eyedrop bottles even among family members. “We see eye infections spread from person to person,” Benner said. “Your drops should be your drops. They should not be shared with anyone else.”

to follow nbc health But Twitter , Facebook,

Source: www.nbcnews.com