Are EV sales declining? Release the Kraken, er, Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles of this year. Credit: Tesla

EV demand is weakening – this is the media topic for Q4.

But are customers really not buying EVs anymore, as some media outlets say?

Cox Automotive paints another picture. Earlier this month, Cox, the owner of Kelley Blue Book, said EV sales “set another record in the third quarter.”

“Total sales of battery-powered vehicles in the U.S. market exceeded 300,000 for the first time,” Cox said.

EV sales in the US reached more than 873,000 during September, putting the market on track to exceed “1 million for the first time”. This milestone will likely be achieved in November,” Cox said.

Those are very encouraging statements.

Here are some year-over-year sales figures from Cox for the third quarter:

Nissan: up 376%

Mercedes-Benz: up 284%

BMW: up to 200%

Rivian: up 126%

Tesla: up 19.5%

Tesla outpaced all other EV makers with sales of 156,621 units in the third quarter.

Whereas Rivian saw a steady increase in sales and sold 15,564 units in the quarter.

J.D. Power also likes what he sees.

“EV retail share reached an all-time high of 9.0% in September, up from 6.8% a year earlier,” Elizabeth Creer, vice president of the electric vehicle practice at J.D. Power, said in a statement.

Ironically, none of the GM EVs shown here are big sellers. And GM dumped its biggest seller: , [+] Chevy Bolt. Credit: General Motors

Problem: Profit

No matter how much development any vehicle manufacturer does, it has to make money. Nearly every legacy carmaker from Mercedes-Benz (which the market calls “brutal”) to General Motors to Ford isn’t making money on EVs.

GM – which has been selling EVs for 12 years and should have figured out how to make money long ago – is still struggling. GM’s immediate problem is that it has become too enthusiastic about EVs. So it is retreating now.

CEO Mary Barra said in an Oct. 24 third-quarter earnings call that GM is “taking immediate steps to increase the profitability of our EV portfolio.” “These steps include reducing the pace of our EV acceleration in 2024 and 2025 to maintain strong pricing,” he said.

And GM is “moving out” the launches of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Silverado EV RST and GMC Sierra EV Denali.

It seems like GM is throwing anything at the wall to see this happen (including an EV priced at $340,000 – yes, you read that right). On GM’s landing page for EVs (see image above) there are about a dozen EVs for almost every imaginable high-end car market segment. But none of the cars sold that much and some haven’t even hit the market yet.

Strangely – and inexplicably – GM’s biggest seller to date is missing from the image: the popular Chevy Bolt.

Ford said last week it would postpone about $12 billion in EV investments (CNBC). CFO John Lawler said Thursday that Ford is “focusing on the pace of the capacity we’re installing. We’re going to move some of that investment forward.

Like GM and its decade-old EV nemesis Tesla, Ford is facing stiff competition from EV startups. In this case, Rivian.

According to Cox, Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup is one of the few EVs that saw sales decline in the third quarter, falling 45.8 percent year-over-year from 6,464 units in 2022 to 3,503 units in 2023. Remained.

Rivian sold more than 10,000 R1T pickups in the second quarter, compared to the Lightning’s 4,466. Despite slowing momentum in the third quarter, as Rivian shifted some of its limited production capacity to the R1S SUV, the R1T still outsold the Lightning.

release the Kraken

When Tesla releases the Cybertruck, which is coming on November 30, all bets are off. Mark your calendars.

What kind of customer feedback can we expect?

“An early reservation truck was auctioned for $400,000. It’s a collector’s item before it even gets into consumer hands,” ARK’s Tasha Keeney told CNBC.

“That gives you an idea of ​​the enthusiasm we see out there. We looked at Google Trends data. We look at the geographic areas in the US where there are heavy truck buyers. [They] There is a lot of interest in the Cybertruck,” Keeney said, “with some analysts believing it could be a niche product. I do not think so. I think it could be huge.”

If the Cybertruck is priced anywhere under $70,000 — not impossible for Tesla — it will have widespread customer interest, with more than a million reservations so far.

According to Cars.com, the average price of a new electric pickup this summer was more than $94,000.

Cars.com said, “Three out of four pickup truck buyers surveyed say they are unlikely to purchase an EV for their next truck purchase, with purchase price cited as their top concern (58%). “

A relatively inexpensive Cybertruck could bring that average down and spark more interest.

Evan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, said the Cybertruck is likely to become the most cross-shopped vehicle over the Rivian R1T, the current market-leading EV pickup.

“It’s reasonable to assume that the Cybertruck will become the number one cross-shop vehicle on Edmunds once it launches,” Drury told me recently. “Additionally, there are so few competitors in this space that naturally we will keep an eye on consumers [the Cybertruck]Especially when that vehicle is launched from the highest-volume EV manufacturer.

Others are excited about the Cybertruck.

“It is clear that the Cybertruck will make a significant contribution to Tesla’s revenue and profit growth in the coming years,” Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, said in a published statement. “And this contribution is expected to remain unaffected by seasonality or economic downturns in the near future.”