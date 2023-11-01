Are Ethereum Venture Capitalists Losing Hope in ETH?

According to one crypto user, Ethereum venture capitalists (VCs) are “not stupid” and know that investing in the world’s largest smart contract platform will not get them “many” of what they want. According to the handle R89Capital, Claim VCs are now looking at Ethereum layer-2 assets as a vehicle to exit the market by abandoning “Ponzi tokens.”

Ethereum VCs exiting ETH for “Ponzi” tokens?

The user believes that the primary reason why ETH prices are not rising in multiples is the relatively large market capitalization of emerging tokens, including meme coins like PEPE, for example.

According to trackers on October 31, ETH has a market cap of more than $215.8 billion and is the second largest after Bitcoin (BTC). Typically, coins with higher market capitalization are harder to manipulate and are generally more institutionally adopted than emerging tokens.

This is because projects with higher market caps are more liquid, have more name recognition, and are more adopted. Nevertheless, while they are easier to purchase on another market due to higher levels of liquidity, they tend to be less volatile than lower market cap tokens.

These under-market tokens can also be held for speculative reasons primarily due to their upside potential, especially in trending markets. This means that under-marketed tokens, regardless of the issuing platform, attract speculators looking for profit, not because of the underlying fundamentals.

R89Capital joins in with this preview to allege that VCs, to recoup their investments, are launching Ponzi tokens on general purpose layer-2 platforms before dumping for ETH and eventually exiting for USD.

In this case, the Ponzi tokens, as claimed, are under-market coins that may be meme coins or other well-marketed projects. These tokens have higher leverage, are liquid enough, and can be sold for ETH in layer-2 decentralized exchanges or popular onramps like Binance or Coinbase.

Ethereum Technical Debt: Scaling Remains a Big Issue

Still, R89Capital did not mention which layer-2 projects are “Ponzi,” but said that the primary reason for limiting ETH is Ethereum’s technical debt.

Over the past few years, Ethereum developers have been launching new products and scaling solutions, prominent among which are the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake systems and the adoption of layer-2 solutions. Still, scaling remains a challenge affecting user experience, especially as token prices begin to rise.

It is not unusual for gas fees on Ethereum to reach double digits in bullish markets, discouraging deployment, while catalyzing the migration of some transactions to competing platforms like Solana or layer-2 scaling solutions like Base or Optimism. .

