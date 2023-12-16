Are electric cars expensive enough to drive motorists away from petrol and diesel vehicles?

Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Cars are money sinks: The second-biggest purchase most people make also requires spending big bucks to keep them on the road. Then again, it’s no surprise that drivers around the world are worried about claims that electric cars will send bills soaring.

Our EV MythBusters series examines such claims in detail. So far we’ve looked at fires, mining for battery materials, and range concerns in electric cars.

This article asks: Are electric cars expensive enough to make people move away from petrol and diesel?

Claim

In September the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, delayed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 partly “because the upfront costs are still high – particularly for families struggling with the cost of living”. .

A wave of reactionary politicians around the world have opposed electric cars and cost has been a major factor in their complaints. In the US, Donald Trump has also described electric cars as “too expensive”, and expressed concern about “range anxiety”.

In France, National Rally’s Marine Le Pen has positioned herself against electric cars, arguing that they would become a luxury product out of reach for Europe’s poorest.

Science

Any cost comparison between electric and internal combustion engine cars would have to take into account the upfront “sticker” cost of actually purchasing the car, and then the cost of running and maintaining it until it is sold or scrapped. have to keep.

On upfront costs, electric cars are more expensive on average – partly because no manufacturer has produced a truly affordable mass-market electric vehicle. However, this is changing as manufacturers have started making them on a larger scale, bringing costs down.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that electric SUVs in Europe will achieve price parity with petrol counterparts as early as 2025, but the US will lag three years behind due to the preference for larger batteries. Battery costs have fallen by 14% last year, the consultancy said.

Data from UK car sales website Auto Trader shows there is already price parity for some secondhand electric models with their nearest internal combustion engine counterpart. In September 2022 a three-year-old Renault Clio (with a petrol engine) was £7,000 cheaper than a three-year-old electric Renault Zoe; There was no difference in prices in November. The Jaguar F-Pace debuted £13,000 cheaper than the electric Jaguar I-Pace in the same period, but now the electric Jaguar I-Pace is £4,000 cheaper.

But on total cost of ownership, switching already makes sense for most people. The UK government’s official climate change committee said in October: “Electric vehicles will be significantly cheaper to use and run over their lifetime than petrol and diesel vehicles, so any reduction in their rollout will ultimately increase costs. “

There are two major reasons for that. First, EVs have far fewer moving parts, reducing the need for expensive maintenance: no oil changes, air filters, fanbelts, gearboxes to mess with. Second, energy costs are lower because electric motors are much more efficient at converting stored energy into motion.

“To be honest, when I look at the price of petrol and diesel, it sends a shiver down my spine,” said Edmund King, an electric car driver and chairman of the UK breakdown service AA. The AA’s October UK figures show petrol costs more than double domestic charging per mile.

charge

Every country is different. In the US, the cost of gas is generally lower than petrol in Europe due to very low taxes. Still, according to Austin Shivers, an automotive engineer with the American Automobile Association, electric cars are “very competitive” against combustion engines.

Taking into account everything from purchase to final sale (including depreciation), an average electric car will cost 67 cents per mile, says AAA. This makes it more expensive than the average hybrid or the smallest SUV by about 60 and 65 cents, but cheaper than larger sedans or SUVs at 74 or 80 cents — or the expensive pickup trucks beloved of American buyers that cost a dollar apiece. More than a mile. ,

For mostly urban drivers in cities like Los Angeles, it “makes a lot of sense” economically but for Texas highway drivers it’s another calculation, Shivers said. “It’s going to be very individual-specific because everyone’s case is different,” he said.

However, there is a huge disparity between the cost of charging slowly at home and from a public rapid charger. This has raised serious concerns that the costs of the transition could be high if poor households do not have widespread on-street charging networks where they live.

Any warnings?

It is very difficult to predict prices with any accuracy, and there is a lot of variation. Insurance has reared its head in recent months in the UK: comparison website Confused.com said average EV premiums rose by 72% in the year to October, compared with 29% for petrol and diesel cars – although the common Generally this is not enough and in most cases outweighs other, cheaper costs.

Insurers are not being specific about the reasons for the higher premiums, but some suggested issues are that it is harder to find replacement parts and a mechanic to fit them, and there are fewer trained mechanics. Another issue may be that insurers fear that relatively minor collisions could drain expensive batteries. Euan McTurk, a battery electrochemist who runs Plug Life Consulting, said he believed insurers’ battery concerns would subside as they gained more information about the limited circumstances when a car battery needs to be replaced.

Refueling costs will also undoubtedly change. The price of electricity is still partly tied to fossil fuel prices, so it may rise or fall in the future. Politicians in Europe know that they will eventually have to tax electricity (or raise income taxes) to fill the void left by falling fossil fuel tariffs.

Decision

Analysts such as Bloomberg New Energy Finance and the Climate Change Committee are clear that most electric cars are already cheaper than petrol or diesel over their lifetime.

Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto Trader, said: “In the long term, electric vehicles can save consumers money, and it is important that drivers know this. “We are not saying it will be an easy transition but it will be economically beneficial for most people.”

New cars are expensive everywhere but electric cars are now at or approaching the level of their petrol counterparts. Nevertheless, the high upfront cost is still a real deterrent for car buyers. Low battery prices and a growing secondhand market should eventually help.

