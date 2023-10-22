Are Cryptocurrencies Helping Hamas Fund Terrorism?

The US and Israel have stepped up their efforts to limit cryptocurrency transfers to Hamas following the group’s brutal attacks on Israel on October 7. Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum are being blamed as means of funding for Islamic groups, but to what extent is this justified?

In the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented-scale attacks on Israeli territory on October 7, the role of digital currencies and crypto exchange platforms like Bitcoin and Dogecoin in financing the radical Islamic movement is increasingly under scrutiny.

On October 19, the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) designated “convertible virtual currency mixing (CVC mixing)” as a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern to combat its use by malicious actors, including Hamas. Proposed new rules identifying. [and] Palestinian Islamic Jihad”.

These online services, commonly known as “mixers” or “tumblers”, mix cryptocurrencies of illicit origin with other cryptocurrency funds. As such, crypto industry news site Cointelegraph believes, “the risk of employing crypto mixers to launder money or conceal earnings is substantial”.

Appeal for Bitcoin through Facebook, Instagram and Telegram

In the wake of the October 7 attack, the Israeli Defense Ministry claimed to have seized virtual wallets linked to Hamas that had received $41 million (€39 million) between 2019 and 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, for its part, has raised $94 million (€89 million) in cryptocurrencies in recent years, according to Elliptic, a British firm that analyzes virtual currency transactions.

and that’s not all. Washington also decided on October 18 to sanction Gaza-based company “By Cash”, which was accused of “facilitating” cryptocurrency transfers to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas’ use of crypto was first revealed in January 2019,” Elliptic co-founder David Carlisle wrote in a blog post published on October 11. The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, was caught red-handed while organizing a call for Bitcoin donations through Facebook and Instagram.

At first, these “Funding 2.0” initiatives raised only a few thousand dollars, but Hamas has since increasingly used social networks as funding channels. And the Palestinian group, formally listed as a terrorist organization by the EU and US, is not alone in its actions. “Using crypto with social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and I recently saw Telegram mentioned – has become quite popular,” says Nicholas Ryder, a law professor at Cardiff University and an expert on terrorist financing networks.

The recent attention to money transferred to Hamas in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies might give the impression that without this windfall, the Islamist movement would go bankrupt or, at least, have a much harder time financing its attacks on Israel. will be.

secondary means

“There’s a certain amount of hype about this topic. It’s relatively new, there’s a lot to it and not a lot of people know about it, so it definitely attracts attention. You can’t ignore it, but If you think about its advantages and disadvantages [using it for] “To raise or move money, crypto is not the best,” says Tom Keatinge, director of the Center for Financial Crime Research and Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute, one of the UK’s leading think tanks on security issues.

For example, Hamas, which Forbes magazine ranked as “one of the richest terrorist groups in the world” in 2014, has an estimated annual budget of about $1 billion. German news channel Deutsche Welle reports that most of the money comes from “expatriates or private donors from the Gulf region.”

In this respect, the $41 million cryptocurrency seized by Israeli authorities may seem like a drop in the bucket for Hamas. Furthermore, these amounts should be taken with a grain of salt: American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis wrote in a blog post that it may be very difficult to distinguish funds created to finance terrorist activities in virtual wallets from others. Could.

,[It’s] It is impossible to determine how much money is transferred via crypto, but it has become a more and more prominent funding method,” Ryder says.

The rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin in the world of terrorism can be explained primarily by the simplicity of making transactions, says Keating: “It’s easy, and I can donate from my couch at home.” It’s also much faster than opening a bank account and finding intermediaries willing to transfer funds. “All you need is a smartphone and/or a laptop,” says Ryder.

International authorities are also making greater efforts to counter traditional terrorist financing channels, so these groups are trying to compensate by finding new ways to raise money. “The more we put pressure on traditional methods of financing, the more they will look for alternative methods like crypto. And we are getting better at fighting against traditional means of financing. It’s like a balloon: When you squeeze one part, the other one gets bigger,” says Keating.

not so anonymous

Hamas, Al Qaeda and Hezbollah do not hesitate to combine the best of both worlds. For example, there may now be a cryptocurrency dimension to the use of fake NGOs, a classic means of funding for terrorist groups. “They can take a cut of the top 10 to 15 percent and turn it into crypto, and then move it around to make it more difficult to trace,” Ryder explains.

However, these movements’ interest in such new funding methods is not as strong as the current media noise suggests, because they are ultimately not as anonymous as we have been led to believe. Keatinge says, “It may seem like crypto is a kind of secret way to transmit funds, but it has vulnerabilities. As soon as you initiate a blockchain transaction, they can be traced. They’re not as secret as people think.”

Indeed, all Bitcoin transactions pass through the blockchain, which is the digital equivalent of a ledger that is accessible to everyone. The names of those transferring or receiving funds are not supposed to be revealed, but it is possible to track every fund movement, and companies like Chainalysis and Elliptic have become experts in the art of tracing their origins.

Of course, there are ways to make these transactions more anonymous, but they come at the cost of ease and speed – the main benefits of using cryptocurrencies for terrorists and other criminals. Finally, it is still easier and more anonymous to hand-deliver a suitcase full of cash.

This article is a translation of the original in French.

Source: www.france24.com