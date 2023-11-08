Are connections the missing ingredient in economic mobility?

This story first appeared as part of WFAE’s EQULibrium newsletter, exploring race and equity in the Charlotte area. Get the latest news and analysis delivered first to your inbox Sign up here,

It’s been almost a decade since Harvard economist Raj Chetty released his report that ranked the Charlotte region 50th out of 50 for economic dynamism, hailing Charlotte as the New South Boomtown full of opportunities for all. Local leaders accustomed to the image were shocked.

Next Tuesday, Chetty — who has reached the heights of superstardom, at least in economic and social policy research — will visit UNC Charlotte to talk about his latest work focused on social capital. I will be emceeing this event, and although tickets are not available to the general public, we will be livestreaming it for free on our homepage, WFAE.org.

If you’re unfamiliar with it (unlikely, if you’ve followed news in Charlotte since 2014), the original Chetty study found that a poor child born in the Charlotte area had the highest chance of earning money compared to other places. There was a bad possibility. Otherwise there were a lot of nuances in the studies in the US – for one the entire South fared very poorly, and for another the study examined the entire Charlotte area, not just the city, but the lower ranking stuck. We were the worst.

After that study, local government agencies and nonprofits pledged $400 million to areas deemed most important in helping children escape poverty, things like expanded pre-K and more affordable housing. And that was before the $250 million Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative announced in 2021.

Chetty’s research tries to explain why rates of economic mobility vary so much in different communities. Their latest study, published last year, found that one factor has a greater impact than any other – and it’s not early childhood literacy or mentoring programs.

Instead, it is friendship.

In particular, friendship on an economic basis. To oversimplify, in places where people are friends only with people in their same economic group, there is less economic mobility (i.e. the poor remain poor). In places with greater connectivity on an economic basis, the opposite is true.

Again, this is a huge simplification. You can find the full research here and dig into it yourself. To determine who is friends with whom, Chetty and his team analyzed a huge dataset: the social networks of 72.2 million Facebook users aged 25 to 44 in the US. (On a side note, the latest Chetty report may worry digital privacy advocates about how much social media giants know about you.)

When they examined the data, the researchers found that economic connectedness – who you’re friends with and what your social network looks like – was a bigger determinant of economic mobility and earnings than whether neighborhoods were racially, economically, or economically diverse. They were unequal to how their families looked or how they performed in school. And economic ties were the only type of social capital that seemed to be related to economic mobility. (According to the study, there are communities with tight social networks where many people have close friends and volunteer in the community, but these factors do not help people climb the economic ladder.)

Once again, Charlotte did not fare so well. You can view an interactive “atlas” of social capital here. In Mecklenburg County, 34.7% of low-income people know high-income people. This puts the county in the lowest quarter nationwide – although, again, the south as a whole looks particularly bad, a sea of ​​red splashed across Chetty’s atlas.

Because the data is so detailed (and because we gave Facebook so much data), you can see results at surprisingly high resolution — down to individual ZIP codes or even schools. For low-income people living in the ZIP code covering Eastover, 57% of their acquaintances were high-income people. A few miles away in southwest Charlotte, near Yorkmont Road and I-77, the figure was only 27%.

And at Providence High School, 84% of low-income students had friends with higher incomes. At West Charlotte High School, it was only 18.9%.

This isn’t surprising when you consider racial segregation, income inequality, and other factors from this analysis. The student bodies in Providence and West Charlotte look very different, from majority white and high income to majority black and low income. But Chetty’s point is that it is not just the segregation that is endemic in our society that is so problematic: it is that segregation along these lines cuts some groups off from opportunities, opportunities that they could get through connections based on economic Can be retrieved from.

Chetty believes there are several reasons why this could translate into greater economic mobility. He writes, “Growing up in a more connected community has a variety of implications, from shaping children’s career aspirations and norms to providing valuable information about schools and colleges to providing connections to internships and job opportunities.” Your chances of progressing through this may improve.”

As Chetty says: “Location matters for mobility. But to a large extent that’s because some places are more are linked Compared to others.”

Source: www.wfae.org