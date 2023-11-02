Are capital equipment stocks like Deere worth buying despite rising interest rates?

John Deere tractors are seen during a tractor race called ‘Tractorija’ , [+] Traditional Dozhinki harvest festival. Gierlatowice, Wadowice County in Poland on August 28, 2022. The participants raced in five different classes according to the engine power of the tractor. For the first time women took part in the race. (Photo by Beata Zorzel/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

our topic capex cycle stocks — which includes heavy equipment manufacturers, electrical systems suppliers, automation solutions providers, and semiconductor fabrication equipment players — has gained about 6% year-to-date, underperforming the broader S&P 500, which has Remains up 10% over the period. About Us, Lam Research

Its stock has been the strongest performer with a rise of nearly 42% so far. The company provides wafer-fabrication equipment and related services to the semiconductor industry. On the other hand, Deere & Co. has been the weakest performer so far in 2023 with its stock down nearly 15%.

Now, DE stock has shown a strong gain of 35% from the $270 level in early January 2021 to now around $365, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. However, the growth in DE stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 27% in 2021, 25% in 2022, and -15% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 9% in 2023 – which suggests that DE underperforms S&P In 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To industrial giants including UNP, UPS, and HON, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could DE face a situation like 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The underlying trends on the capital expenditure theme appear to be quite mixed. Capital spending by US-based companies has been strong, with companies focused on increasing capacity to mitigate disruptions seen in the post-COVID-19 era. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and the trade war with China have put an emphasis on reinvesting or scaling back more manufacturing capacity in the U.S. For perspective, Bank of America

Estimates suggest that nonresidential fixed investment – ​​seen as a proxy for capital spending – for S&P 500 companies expanded at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 7.7% in the second quarter, the ninth consecutive month of increased spending. Hui. However, things may soften a bit going forward. Interest rates have risen in the US, making it more expensive for companies to finance projects. This may cause corporate companies to rethink capital budgets and potentially use cash flow to repay debt rather than fund expansion. The target federal funds rate is currently between 5.25% and 5.50%, a 15-year high.

That being said, there is still good reason to invest in the capex theme. The US government is encouraging companies to move production capacity back to the US, especially in strategic sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing. Separately, automation and productivity improvements have also been key themes for manufacturers, given the rise in labor costs following the pandemic and labor shortages. This could help increase demand for capital goods-focused stocks in the long run.

