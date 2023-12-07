Image Source: Getty Images

By most metrics, barclays (LSE:BARC) shares are cheap at the moment. The company has a book value per share of £4.11 and a share price of £1.39.

In other words, investors buying stocks at today’s prices are paying 30p for every £1 in equity. It seems like a bargain, but is it too good to be true?

Right now, investors are not willing to pay full value for the company’s equity. And there are two main reasons for this.

The first is that it is highly unlikely that Barclays is going to liquidate its business and realize the difference between its book value and market cap. So the discount is somewhat academic.

The second is that the market is skeptical that Barclays will be able to earn a good return on its equity. And if that’s the case, there’s no point paying full price for it.

Both of these are valid reasons for a company’s shares to trade at a discount. But are these concerns justified, or is there a buying opportunity here?

At a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.3, the company could theoretically sell its assets, pay off its debt, and give investors £1 for every 30p in shares. It is a lower multiple than other FTSE 100 like bank Lloyds Banking Group (0.64) and natwest (0.53).

That would be a nice return, but it’s not likely to happen. Partly because the company does not want to go out of business, but also because it may not be able to get the price it set for its assets.

Nonetheless, the discount to book value has some solid significance. A company’s shares trading at a discount means its share buybacks generate better value for shareholders.

The bank intends to use £750m for share buybacks. This involves using 1% of the company’s equity to cancel 3.5% of its outstanding shares, which should be a good deal for investors.

The return concern is probably more important. Unlike Lloyds and NatWest, Barclays does not rely solely on consumer lending to generate income.

Barclays is unique in that it has a significant investment banking division. And while this was a good thing when interest rates were low, recently it has become a hindrance.

While its rivals have seen earnings rise as a result of rising interest rates, weak investment banking activity has offset this for Barclays. And there is a risk that this may continue.

There is reason to suspect that the business can earn strong returns on its equity in the near future. And that may explain why investors are valuing the company’s equity at a discount.

Is the stock a profitable deal?

Barclays is on my list of stocks to consider buying at the moment. But even at the discount to book value, it’s not as easy as buying £1 coins for 30p.

The firm’s investment banking division has resulted in it recently having a lower return on equity than Lloyds or NatWest. But I think that will change when interest rates start falling.

So I think there’s an opportunity right now. I view the company’s investment banking division as an asset for the long term, so I’m looking to buy now while the price is low.

Stephen Wright has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

