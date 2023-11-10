Are banks open today or on Veterans Day? Is the post office closed? Here’s what to know.

Art helps female Afghan army veterans heal

US military veteran uses art to help displaced female Afghan army veterans 04:22

Due to Veterans Day falling on a Saturday this year, some banks will not be open on Friday and others will be closed on Saturday in observance of the federal holiday that honors Americans who have served in the military. Post offices will remain closed due to the holiday, but stock markets will function normally.

Are banks open today or on Veterans Day?

Capital One branches are observing Veterans Day on Friday and will be open for their normal hours on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank are among the banks that are open normal hours on Friday but will be closed on Saturday due to the holiday, according to representatives of each institution.

Customers can check their bank’s website to know the operating hours of local branches.

Is the stock market open today?

The Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange are closed on Saturdays. Markets opened for normal business on Friday morning.

Later this month, markets will be closed for Thanksgiving, which falls on November 23 this year. Markets will also close early on Black Friday, which is on November 24.

Is the post office closed today?

The U.S. Postal Service will operate normally on Friday, according to a spokesperson. Post offices will remain closed on Saturday and regular mail will not be delivered.

Express Mail will still be delivered on Saturdays. Regular mail service will resume on Monday.

FedEx offices will be open Friday and Saturday, but on Friday, its Express service will have early on-call pickup in some areas and its Ground Economy delivery may be delayed due to the Postal Service holiday. Its ground and ground economy services will remain closed on Saturday.

UPS stores will also be open on both days. Some deliveries will be delayed due to Postal Service holidays.

Veterans: Honoring our heroes

More Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com.

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account

For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com