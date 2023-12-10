Are bad bosses holding Northern Ireland back?

Productivity measures the amount of economic output produced by each worker.

Northern Ireland has long suffered from poor economic productivity.

Academics at Queen’s University are investigating whether poor management is part of the problem.

What is productivity?

It is a measure of how much economic output is generated by each task or each hour of work.

In the long run, improved standards of living require increased productivity.

Since the financial crisis of the late 2000s, the UK has suffered weak productivity growth and Northern Ireland has generally been the least productive part of the UK.

Where do managers come into this?

The key drivers of productivity are workers’ skills, investment in the equipment they need to work with, such as IT systems or factory machines, and the adoption of the latest technologies.

The role of managers is to organize these things in the most effective way: recruiting and motivating the right people, giving them the right tools, and introducing innovative technologies and processes.

The Queen’s academic is trying to build a broader picture of why Northern Ireland has such poor productivity and his most recent research looks at the role of management.

What did the research involve?

At the heart of the research was a survey of over 270 companies broadly representing the Northern Ireland economy.

It was based on earlier work by the Office for National Statistics and asked companies about their management practices covering areas such as employment practices, performance management, training and the use of key performance indicators.

It used those responses to calculate an overall management score for each company.

It also looked at each firm’s publicly available financial performance and asked about their use of digital technologies and the extent to which they trade outside Northern Ireland.

What was found in it?

Perhaps it is not surprising that this suggests that good management matters.

Companies with higher management scores perform better, are more likely to be exporters and are more likely to introduce digital technologies into their businesses.

Cube researchers hope to better understand why NI lags behind in productivity

Larger companies and those competing in markets outside Northern Ireland tend to have better management practices, while poorer management practices are typically found in companies facing a lack of competition and second-generation family firms.

Research also shows that investing in management training is worthwhile: having qualified managers receive leadership training explains much of the difference in performance between companies.

What are the takeaways?

Researchers suggest that companies and government should focus on enhancing the skills of managers by giving them proper leadership training.

This suggests that the greatest benefits may accrue to firms that are smaller, second-generation family managed, with less qualified managers and selling primarily in the domestic market.

This could have an impact on Invest NI which is currently changing its strategy to focus on improving the productivity of Northern Ireland.

