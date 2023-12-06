Are annuities really as valuable as they seem? , SmartAsset

The report notes that a long-standing puzzle in economics is why so few people take advantage of annuities to provide a guaranteed stream of income during retirement. According to the report’s authors, economists Karolos Arapakis and Gail Wettstein, the answer is “the difficulty of purchasing an annuity in the real world.”

How do annuities work?

An annuity is an insurance contract that provides a stream of fixed payments in exchange for premiums paid. These are often seen by some planners as a way to stabilize retirement income by turning a portion of invested assets into a “retirement pay check”.

Annuities come in many different types, some of which are straightforward while others include multiple investment options, different guarantees, and optional additional riders. These can vary from riders that provide a death benefit to the ability to withdraw unused principal or even long-term care insurance. For some people, more complex annuities may be difficult to understand and expensive, potentially turning them away from purchasing one.

Simple annuities can be used to equalize income in retirement and provide retirees with some protection against stock market fluctuations. For example, with a simple single-premium annuity, an investor pays a lump sum upfront for a guaranteed series of payments during retirement, no matter what is happening with interest rates, stocks, bonds, or the overall economy. Even more complex variable and indexed annuities, and their available rider options, can potentially meet the needs of specific investors.

But even the most basic annuity comes with several drawbacks. Perhaps most importantly, while the buyer is protected from any decline in their payments, they also sacrifice potential profits from other investment opportunities. There is also the fact that fixed payments are not adjusted for inflation, causing the investor to face a steady decline in the purchasing power of their payment over time. The final objection is that it may be difficult or impossible for the investor to cancel the contract and withdraw the unused portion of the principal, unless they potentially pay for the rider upfront.

So, are annuities really valuable to retirees?

A Center for Retirement Research study found that over the past few years, insurers have added options that have addressed many consumers’ objections without significantly increasing purchase rates. While 50% of investors say they want an annuity, only 12% actually purchase an annuity. Furthermore, the research model used shows that 95% of investors would add an annuity if their objections were overcome.

The researchers concluded that these objections are not about the annuities themselves, but rather due to “channel factors” that discourage investors from purchasing annuities. These include not understanding annuities and how to choose one, having to choose from a plethora of options, and needing to find an annuity provider or broker and sign a contract.

The study concludes, “Future work could address various small barriers to annuitization that prevent nearly half of the population studied here who want annuities from actually benefiting from them.”

Many investors would purchase annuities for retirement – ​​and many more could potentially benefit – if these insurance products were less confusing and easier to purchase. This statement is confirmed by a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

