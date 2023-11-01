Are $50 bills worth more than face value? You can make $250 or more even on an average condition bank note

bttoro / iStock.com

If you have a $50 bill in your pocket, you can buy all kinds of cool things with it – including a massager, a wooden clock, a couple of coffee makers, a digital photo frame, and a set of hand tools. But if it’s the right $50 bill, you might be able to buy a new car or additions to your home.

According to various auction and collector sites, rare $50 bills issued during the 19th century can fetch thousands of dollars on the collectibles market. But even more modern $50 bills in wide circulation are worth $250 or more in average condition. A lot depends on when the bill was issued and what kind of features it has.

As noted in a blog on the Old Money Prices website, the US Federal Reserve Bank first printed $50 bills in 1862. These are known as “large legal tender bills” and have considerable value today.

The modern version of the $50 bill features Ulysses S. Grant is. According to the Jacqueline Rare Antiques website, as of 2019, the bill represented slightly more than 3% of all notes printed in the United States. The fifty-dollar bill has the second lowest circulation after the $2 bill.

A guide with the Old Money Prices blog offered values ​​on $50 bills from 1862 to 1923. Some 1923 bills, called porthole notes, range in value from a few hundred dollars in poor condition to thousands of dollars in very good condition. In some instances, bills with rare serial numbers will make the bills worth much more than they are.

Like many collectibles, the value of $50 bills ranges all over the map – from face value ($50) to $20,000 and more.

The Old Money Price blog states, “In rare cases, we have paid over $40,000 for unique National Bank Note $50 bills.” “It definitely happens.”

If you have an old $50 bill lying around, take note of its year, color, condition, and serial number. For example, according to Old Money Prices, a 1928 Series Gold Seal $50 bill can fetch up to $250 even in average condition.

Here are some other $50 bills worth $100 or more in average condition:

Old $50 bills are worth much more than that, but good luck finding it. A separate guide on the U.S. Currency Auctions (USCA) website lists prices as high as $65,000 for a rare 1875 $50 bill with a red seal. Notes issued before 1900 routinely fetch thousands of dollars in good condition.

For notes issued after 1920, the highest value for a $50 bill on the USCA table was up to $1,000 for the 1922 Gold Certificate note.

