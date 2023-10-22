Arcual’s Digital Dossier Expands the Utility of the Blockchain Ecosystem

Arcual is a blockchain startup focused on buying, selling and authentication of art, backed by key stakeholders from the art and tech world such as Art Basel, MCH Group, BCG X and Luma Foundation. Based in Zurich, Berlin and London and launched in November 2022, the startup aims to build a digital ecosystem that addresses several critical needs within the art world, such as increased transparency, more visibility for artists, Custom terms of agency and payment. To achieve this, Arcual offers various services such as in-house salesrooms and an integrated payment system that boasts the highest transaction limits on the digital art market, and recently unveiled its ‘Digital Dossier’ to help artists and collectors. Its usefulness has been expanded for. The feature, which allows art sector institutions to connect with artworks throughout their lifecycle.

deepfake edenInstallation shot #35, 2023 Image: Courtesy of Arcual @Art Basel, Basel

Through Digital Dossier, the blockchain ecosystem will enable artists to add relevant information to a work, including its Certificate of Authenticity (COA), preliminary sketches, installation guidelines and other files related to art exhibition history and documentation, exhibition and resale. Can. Piece. Apparently, this will enable entities in the art market to be established and maintained more easily and to a higher standard than has been the case hitherto. The launch of Arcual’s digital dossier comes ahead of the startup’s participation at Zurich Art Weekend and Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland in June 2023. To inaugurate the digital dossier, Arcual launched a unique sculptural art exhibition named deepfake eden (2023) by British ceramic artist Phoebe Cummings, who creates temporary sculptures and environments on site from raw, unfired clay.

deepfake edenInstallation shot #35, 2023 Image: Courtesy of Arcual @Art Basel, Basel

Bernadine Brocker Wider, CEO of Archual, discussed the concept of the digital dossier with STIR, “I have always seen art as a form of storytelling. Every artwork has a narrative surrounding its creation, ownership and exhibition. Unfortunately, this story often goes wrong as artwork evolves and is transferred from one owner to another. This loss is regrettable for the seller, collector, and artist alike.

antediluvian swag2016 Image: Sylvain Deleu, courtesy of Arcual

The files enclosed in the digital dossier follow the artwork in its journey as it changes hands between users and, as Wieder told STIR, this new function is meant to enhance the ownership and authentication experience of an artwork, “for the future.” Adding value to “a way that is easy to access and safe.” He noted that it has already attracted the attention of many collectors and members of the contemporary artist community.

Details from nocton2016 Image: Courtesy of Arcual

Cummings tells STIR outlining his craft, “Time and nature remain a constant interest throughout my sculptural practice, and the brief physical duration of work is in direct contrast to the intensity of detail and labor invested in the art making process. “

Phoebe Cummings’s work in progress during her ceramics fellowship at Camden Arts Center 2012-13 Image: Courtesy of Arcual

Cummings developed his sculpture in Arcuel’s booth at Art Basel, where spectators could view the artist’s work, adding an element of performance art to the event. Viewing the art exhibit, Wieder tells STIR, “Through this new facility, Cummings has determined how his artwork came to be and outlined how it can best be presented to the world in the future. Could. We used Arcual to pay for and take ownership of the work so we could protect its vision deepfake eden Even beyond its inevitable decline.” Digital Dossier users will be able to view images of the work over time, and they will also have access to provenance and condition reports that highlight its point of origin and current condition. It This is in addition to other documents Cummings may choose to share, such as her resume.

mirror i am2022 Image: Courtesy of Arcual

Of the digital dossier, Cummings told STIR, “The technique is particularly interesting to me because I have spent the last 18 years working on creating artworks that only exist temporarily.” She remains concerned with the question of inheritance in relation to her pieces and feels as if she may have found the answer through Archaeal.

deepfake edenInstallation shot #53, 2023 Image: Courtesy of Arcual @Art Basel, Basel

British artists support Arcual’s digital Dossier for its ability to enhance artists’ storytelling around the topic of their art practices and the ease of outlining the way they envision their work to be best presented. Are. Cummings outlined that this new facility supports the collection of ephemeral works, such as those she creates, and allows the development of a collection around an artist’s practice, which is very valuable to her.

deepfake edenInstallation shot #7, 2023 Image: Courtesy of Arcual @Art Basel, Basel

It must be acknowledged that there is some discussion going on about the benefits that blockchain technology actually provides to artists. Asked whether or not he was concerned about this skepticism, Wieder highlighted an ironic reticence on the part of the contemporary art world to embrace and embrace new technologies in the digital age, given its perceived role in the avant garde. In the light of interest. ,

Portrait photograph of Bernadine Brocker Wieder, 2023 Image: Courtesy of Arcual, Jolly Thompson

The ceramic sculptor told STIR, “We have seen such changes in the art world before, such as when galleries, at first cautiously and now enthusiastically, began adopting web-based management software after 2010, and when Artists began exploring the benefits of NFT technology for digital art sales in 2020. At the end of the day, the benefits must outweigh the costs of transformation. He firmly believes that the art market will increasingly recognize the need for blockchain technology and if it Implemented correctly, it will protect all market participants. “Also,” she says, “by having an organization like Arcual that is built by the art community, for the art community, it will make it easier to get left behind.” Helps protect rather than risk what we love about participating in this art world.

Source: www.stirworld.com