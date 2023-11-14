Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Reports Significant Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has announced a substantial increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2023.

Extended cash runway to end-2026, supported by strategic collaboration and milestones.

Lead clinical programs, including ARCT-154, remain on track with significant progress in pipeline development.

On November 14, 2023, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and providing an update on its pipeline progress Went. The company recorded significant revenue growth and extended its expected cash runway, highlighting a period of strong financial and operating achievements.

Financial performance and revenue growth

Arcturus Therapeutics reported a significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2023, with the figures reaching $45.1 million compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2022. This $31.7 million increase is primarily due to the collaboration agreement with CSL Sekirus and recognized grant revenue. Agreement with BARDA. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues increased by $90.3 million compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the CSL Sekirus collaboration.

Operating Expenses and Net Loss

Total operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $64.5 million, up from $50.2 million in Q3 2022. Research and development expenses for the quarter increased to $51.1 million, reflecting increased clinical research and manufacturing costs. General and administrative expenses also saw an increase due to higher personnel expenses and rent associated with the new facility. Despite higher expenses, net loss for the quarter widened to approximately $16.2 million, or ($0.61 per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $35.3 million, or ($1.33 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022.

Balance sheet and cash position

As of September 30, 2023, Arcturus had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $369.1 million, a slight decrease from $394.0 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company has received approximately $365.0 million in upfront payments and milestones from CSL Sekirus. End of third quarter. The expected cash runway, supported by these payments and strategic financial management, is now estimated to extend to the end of 2026.

Operational Highlights and Pipeline Progress

Arcturus Therapeutics continues to make progress in its clinical programs. The monovalent ARCT-154 COVID vaccine is on track for approval in Japan by December 2023, and the bivalent COVID vaccine Phase 3 study has reached its enrollment goal. The ARCT-032 program for cystic fibrosis has begun enrollment in a Phase 1b study, with the first patient expected to receive a dose within the month. Additionally, ARCT-032 has received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA.

Chairman and CEO Joseph Payne expressed optimism about the company’s progress, saying,

Our monovalent ARCT-154 COVID vaccine is on track for approval in December and we have reached our target enrollment for the bivalent COVID vaccine Phase 3 study, with PMDA-approval anticipated in the third quarter of 2024 “

CFO Andrew Sassin highlights extended cash runway by crediting

“The combination of reduced expenses, additional development milestones and accelerated timelines for manufacturing technology transfer to CSL.”

Arcturus Therapeutics’ commitment to advancing its pipeline while maintaining a strong financial position reflects a promising outlook for the company’s future. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the investor conference call scheduled for November 14, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET for more information on the company’s progress and plans.

For more detailed information on the financial and operating achievements of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT), please view the full 8-K filing.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. for more information.

