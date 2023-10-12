The oldest floating ice in the Arctic appears in red on these maps comparing ice levels in 1985 and 1985 , [+] This year, from the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado Boulder. Ice levels in the Arctic reached their lowest possible level of the year in mid-September. Data and images from Tschudi et al., 2019a and 2019b NSIDC

After a brief rebound in 2020, the oldest ice floating in the Arctic Ocean has begun to melt again, according to data released this week by the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Scientists monitor the oldest ice because the NSIDC says it is more flexible, better at reflecting sunlight, and better able to resist melting.

“Very little old (4+ years old) ice remains in the Arctic, including small fragments north of Greenland and in the Beaufort Sea,” NSIDC reported after recording the year’s lowest level of Arctic ice on September 19. There’s an area to the north.” ,

The oldest sea ice (in red on the maps above) covers 36,000 square miles, the second lowest extent in the satellite record, which has been maintained since 1985. The lowest in 2019 was 21,000 square miles.

More than 965,000 square miles of the Arctic Ocean was covered by old ice in the 1980s.

In January of 2018, Harvard University scientist James Anderson urged the world to conduct a World War II-style mobilization to combat climate change before all permanent floating ice disappears from the Arctic Ocean.

If we don’t do that, he said, the loss of that ice could trigger irreversible climate responses, such as the release of methane trapped in permafrost and beneath the ocean, and the resulting rapid collapse of the Greenland ice sheet. Global sea level rise.

“This will be a loss from which we will not be able to recover,” he said.

In 2018, Anderson estimated that the rate at which permanent floating ice is melting will drop from the Arctic after 2022. Ice continued to decline in 2019 but recovered briefly in 2020.

The oldest Arctic sea ice, more than 4 years old, is shown here in red at seasonal minimum temperatures , [+] 1985 to 2023. Data and images from Tschudi et al., 2019a and 2019b NSIDC

Anderson’s message was distorted in 2018 as his comments were exploited first by climate activists and then by climate-change skeptics.

I attended Anderson’s lecture at the University of Chicago in 2018 and wrote an article conveying his warning. This article has been bouncing around among climate advocates for more than five years.

Climate activists first struck when the now-defunct site GritPost exaggerated Anderson’s comments, saying that “unless we stop using fossil fuels in the next five years, climate change will threaten all of humanity.” Will wipe out.” Anderson never mentions humanity’s extinction. Gritpost added that description. He said that if all the floating ice disappeared from the Arctic – which he predicted at the time could happen in five years – we would be unable to recover from climate change.

Anderson has since elaborated that those with sufficient resources will probably always be able to avoid extinction.

In 2019, Greta Thunberg showed a misleading version of Gritpost in a tweet, so the fake extinction prediction spread quickly and widely among climate activists.

When Thunberg later deleted the tweet, climate skeptics pounced, including several prominent bloviators, some of whom misled their audiences about the nature of Anderson’s message. Thunberg was attacked the most. Some people attacked Anderson for predicting that humanity would be wiped out by 2023, although of course he never predicted this.

This year, Anderson expressed concern that his 2018 citation did not distinguish between permanent floating ice and land-based ice. Anderson said in 2018, “The chances of any permanent ice remaining in the Arctic after 2022 are essentially zero.” “Can we lose and recover 75-80 percent of the permanent ice? The answer is no.”

Most readers understood that he was talking about permanently floating sea ice. For the first five years that the story was in print, I could not find anyone who failed to understand the context. The story itself distinguishes between floating ice and the land-based Greenland ice sheet in that quote. But Anderson’s shorthand description of “permanent sea ice” as “permanent ice” gave those who do not accept mainstream climate science the opportunity to discredit both the science and climate activists as land-based ice disappeared. It’s more than just being.

In any case, the permanent Arctic sea ice extent in 2023 is not zero, but is moving towards zero again.

There have been some excellent fact checkers to adjudicate on the controversy over Anderson’s comments, including Newsweek and Tjekdet. I don’t want to repeat his work. I just want to emphasize that five years ago, an eminent scientist – who is credited with determining the cause of the hole in the ozone layer – urged us to unite to tackle climate change, and we did. Still haven’t done it.

This is despite a summer that saw unprecedented wildfires in both Canada and Hawaii, killing nearly 100 Hawaiians and engulfing much of North America in Canadian smoke. Another 110 million North Americans, from California to Florida, were scorched by heat waves, while “1,000-year” floods inundated Vermont, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, New York, Florida. Permanently floating ice may not have disappeared from the Arctic Ocean yet, but there is no shortage of disasters that should inspire people, disasters on a scale we didn’t see even five years ago . For a poignant example, thousands of people drowned in Libya after flooding along a river that usually dries up in summer.