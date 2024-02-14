Arcserve suddenly runs out of cloud services, putting MSPs in trouble

‘This is typical MSP BS. We did everything that an MSP should do. We couldn’t believe that they would come out of the cloud and leave no way for us to move forward. You can’t just walk out of a business and say good luck or swim away. ‘Everything in this business is about migration,’ says Eric Semel, vice president of customer services at Tab Computer Systems, a large ArcServ MSP.

Storage and data protection software developer Arcserve has abruptly ended sales of its Arcserve Cloud Services and Arcserve OneXFE Solo offerings, forcing its MSPs to scramble to quickly provide replacements in the process.

Minneapolis-based ArcServ, one of the original pioneers of data protection technology, sent a memo to MSPs on Friday informing them that Monday, Feb. 12, was the last day of sales for the two technologies through the company’s ArcServ webstore. The technologies will be available through distribution by March 8, the memo said.

Support for those products is set to end on July 31.

A copy of that memo, titled “Important Information – Changes to ArcServ Cloud Services and ArcServ OneXFe Solo,” was obtained by CRN.

“The purpose of this notice is to inform you that ArcServ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, has commenced termination proceedings on behalf of itself and its affiliate StorageCraft LLC, an ArcServ company (collectively referred to herein as “ArcServ”). End-of-Life (“EOL”), for its ArcServ Cloud Services product and ArcServ OneXFE Solo product offerings,” ArcServ wrote.

The company wrote that the decision to phase out those technologies was a strategic decision that is consistent with the company’s support policy and cloud services terms and conditions, and allows Arcserve to invest in innovative solutions to best serve its partners and customers. Enables.

“To continue to provide the high-quality cloud services you have come to expect from ArcServ, we have determined that a price adjustment is necessary across all applicable service tiers for ArcServ Cloud Services products, effective March 8, 2024.” Will be effective from. Pricing and discounts. ArcServ has made this decision after a careful assessment of market conditions, operating costs and investments, ensuring we can continue to provide a seamless experience and uphold our commitment to continued excellence,” ArcServ said. Wrote.

ArcServ acquired fellow data security developer StorageCraft in 2021, a move that brought ArcServ firmly into the MSP business.

East Hartford, Conn. MSPs are going to be furious, said Eric Semel, vice president of customer services at Tab Computer Systems, which is Arcserve’s third-largest partner in the U.S. and fifth-largest partner in the world.

“This is typical MSP BS,” Semel told CRN. “We did everything an MSP is supposed to do. We couldn’t believe that they would come out of the cloud and leave no way for us to move forward. You can’t just walk out of a business and say good luck or swim away. Everything in this business is about migration.

The vendor and MSP relationship should be a two-way street, Semel said.

“We help ArcServe,” he said. “We remained engaged with them on other issues such as the 2022 StorageCraft backup data loss. But they tell us that they sell SaaS backups with unlimited storage. Unlimited? Until?”

Semel said he likes ArcServ’s technology because it works, but the situation is tough for MSPs.

“On top of all this, they tell us they will raise our rates because of the good service they provide,” he said. “Holy moly. “This should not happen in 21st century technology.”

Vitaly Adrenkin, ArcServ’s chief marketing officer and executive vice president of revenue, told CRN that his company knows this is a big deal for many of its MSP partners.

“We regret the impact,” Adrenkin said. “But this was not a decision we took lightly. This is something we have considered carefully. We spoke to many of them and heard their feedback. We also kept a close eye on our operations and market conditions. And this decision became mandatory for us.”

Adrenkin said ArcServ sought to provide MSPs with a reasonable timeline, taking into account their constraints and decision-making.

“This entire process will effectively take just under six months,” he said. “We will provide them with some guidance and assistance on how to transition away from ArcServ Cloud Services during the process.”

Aftab Alam, ArcServ’s executive vice president of product management, told CRN that his company will certainly provide ongoing support to partners during this process.

“In terms of compensation, we certainly don’t have any programmatic response there,” Alam said. “However, I’m sure you know that if a partner reaches out to us, we will do our best to work with them as we also understand the pressures they are facing.”

Adrenkin said the cost of providing cloud storage is a factor in exiting that part of the business.

“But it is also a factor in how we prioritize our investments and where we want to accelerate our work,” he said. ,[There’s] There’s a lot of excitement, at least on the sales and marketing side, about some of the priorities that are happening with our friends in product and engineering and how that will equip us on the sales side with a portfolio and a roadmap that’s exciting. Our comrades are moving forward.”

Adrenkin said that Arcserve doesn’t yet have any official recommendations for other cloud providers that MSPs can use.

“As I said, we’re working on more specific guidance, like more specific recommendations for those partners on how to move away,” he said.

Alam said the gap in MSP capabilities will be of most concern with ArcServ’s cloud-related virtual data restore.

“We’re working with other OEM cloud providers to provide a kind of soft landing for partners who only want cloud-based storage,” he said. “But it’s a different value proposition than what they get today where they can restore in our cloud.”

Those OEM cloud providers include companies with “white glove” services that cost more, and those that provide basic low-cost cloud storage, Alam said. He declined to publicly list potential cloud provider partners.

Adrenkin said he has two messages for MSPs who are now considering the need to move their customers to another cloud and those who may be asking if they want to work with ArcServ going forward.

“Message number one is that ShadowProtect SPX remains an important core component of our portfolio, and will continue to be supported and developed,” he said. “It is absolutely unaffected by these announcements. And number two more broadly, we will continue to be a channel-first company. Our partners are an integral part of our success. So we will continue to work as we move forward.”

