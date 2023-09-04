Architects explain how they’re turning office buildings into apartments with higher ceilings and more natural light

Due to office vacancies and housing shortages, commercial buildings are often being converted into homes.

Architects say the most difficult part of these conversions is choosing the right building.

After that, they have to do everything from adding stairs to cutting out the centers of structures.

The city’s vacant office buildings could be the next SoHo lofts. That is, after going through the costly process of converting them into apartments and condos.

Elected officials in cities across America are trying to solve the climate crisis by converting housing shortages, vacant offices in far-flung worlds and underutilized commercial spaces into homes.

Steven Painter, an expert on office-to-residential conversion at the architecture firm Gensler, believes that converted office buildings will be a modern, new type of housing. Like the loft apartments converted from former manufacturing locations that have become some of the most desirable homes in Manhattan, New York, former offices offer unique features and history that you can’t find in a new building.

“Most residential conversions are now providing a better product than ground-up residential because nobody builds residential with that high ceiling, or that kind of interesting structural system, or that kind of heritage facade, or brick skins. Yes,” said Painter.

Renovated exterior of Franklin Tower, a 24-story former office building in downtown Philadelphia that now houses luxury residences. Courtesy of Gensler and Robert Deichler

And even in worst-case scenarios, where units are awkwardly placed or dimly lit, living in an older office can still have unique benefits.

Mark Hogan, a San Francisco architect who has advised the city government, “Many people won’t care that their bedroom gets plenty of daylight if it means their rent is cheaper or they can Live a five-minute walk from work.” Said on policy reforms related to office change.

But renovating old office buildings is no easy task. Insider spoke to four architects who handled these projects. He said that turning a cubicle farm or conference room into a livable space involves addressing a number of issues, including inert, poorly insulated windows and the dark depths of a skyscraper’s center.

Here’s a vacant office skyscraper in need of conversion into much-needed housing.

The first step is to find the right building

The most difficult part of the conversion process comes before any construction begins, Painter said: selecting the buildings to convert. He and his team have developed an algorithm to determine which buildings are suitable for conversion. It takes into account the size, layout, location of the building and how recent its facade is. Of the 950 buildings he and his team surveyed, only 30% were suitable for conversion. People in the industry refer to them as “Goldilocks Buildings”.

“If you find the right building, you can make a really cool project out of it,” he said. “If you start with the wrong building, you have no chance.

It is generally easier to convert old, pre-war buildings into homes than new skyscrapers. This is because buildings constructed before air conditioning generally had smaller floor plates, and the interior of the building was no more than 25 or 30 feet from the windows that opened. New buildings often have deep floor plates and windows that do not open, which can make conversion difficult as residential buildings require light, air and bathrooms.

“A lot of older buildings that are U-shaped or E-shaped, or short in floor plate, are ideal candidates for conversion,” San Francisco architect and structural engineer Charles Blauszyk told Insider.

In some cases, Hogan said, especially when it comes to post-war high-rise buildings, it is more economical to tear down old office buildings and replace them with new housing. He believes that older, smaller buildings are more amenable to conversion.

“It’s a low-cost fruit, and I think you’ll be seeing more of these types of projects soon,” Hogan said.

An exercise and lounge space in the Franklin Tower. Courtesy of Gensler and Robert Deichler

Many buildings require more stairs to meet modern fire codes.

The first step toward converting a commercial building to homes is figuring out where the stairs will go to meet modern fire regulations, especially in older and smaller buildings, Hogan said. In the US, most apartment buildings higher than 4 floors must have two stairways and exits. Those stairs should be connected by a corridor, and this will shape how the apartments are built around them.

“There are a lot of existing buildings in San Francisco that have a second means of fire escape,” Hogan said. “In a building where you’re changing use, you typically have to bring it up to code, and so adding additional stairs is a really big intervention and it’s going to dramatically change the available square footage.”

cutting through skyscrapers to add more windows

The key to interior design in converted buildings is to maximize the amount of exterior wall space per unit to ensure each house receives the maximum possible light and air. In some new office buildings, architects will cut out a portion of the building’s center to create a courtyard or shaft for air and light. Sometimes multiple storeys will be added to the building to make up for that lost floor space.

John Setra, a Manhattan architect who has worked on office conversions since the 1980s, is leading the second largest office-to-residential conversion project in Manhattan. The building – at 25 Water St. in the Financial District – houses the offices of JPMorgan and will eventually contain 1,300 apartments. But first, there are plans to cut out parts of the center of the building, including additional elevators, to which new floors will be added.

“We made holes in the donut to let light and air into the middle of the space,” Setra said. “And we took some floor area that we removed, and we’re building 10 floors on top of the building.”

Rendering of a coworking space at 55 Broad St. in Manhattan. Courtesy SetraRudy

In another similar project, completed in 2007, Blozzi and his team converted the oldest skyscraper on the West Coast – San Francisco’s Chronicle Building – into 100 homes. He removed the metal cladding that had been added to the building, restored the original facade, and added 8 floors to the top of the building—one of the largest vertical additions to a historic building in the world at the time.

Rebuilding a Skyscraper Can Be Expensive

Not all buildings can afford such renovations. The foundation of some buildings cannot support the additional weight of the additional storeys. Setra said he and his team “draw the line” at strengthening the foundation, adding that the process is too costly and disruptive to be worthwhile.

Changing the use of an older building often requires compliance with modern building codes. This includes updates such as seismic retrofitting, which makes buildings stronger to withstand earthquakes. This also includes meeting modern energy-efficiency standards. New plumbing, mechanical systems, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems are also usually part of the construction process.

Renovating building facades and windows is also an expensive but often necessary endeavor. Many buildings, especially those built after 1960, do not have operable windows, and even if they do, they do not meet modern energy-efficiency standards.

When Gensler renovated the Franklin Tower, a vacant 1970s office building in downtown Philadelphia, it completely rebuilt the facade and windows. It also solved some of the problems associated with larger floor plans, which had many windowless spaces, by creating smaller amenity spaces on multiple floors in the center of the building, Painter said.

