Architect turned entrepreneur: the story of Jose Cruz, Jr.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

By: Tatiana Rodriguez

Jose Cruz, Jr. (BDES ’12) has always been an entrepreneur.

In high school, he designed a custom webpage on eBay and would buy sneakers from China and post them on the site to sell them and stand out from the crowd. Five and a half years ago, he started a business by teaching his younger brother how to 3D scan buildings while he turned them into 3D models. This two-person operation has since expanded to a workforce of 17 people and about 50 contractors who work with the company daily.

He grew up working at a pizza shop with his parents in Florida and said it helped him understand the basics of business. He also had a mentor, a family friend who was an architect and took him under his wing to teach him how to use AutoCAD.

Cruz is the founder and CEO of Integrated Projects, a building intelligence company that combines 3D laser scanning and 3D modeling to bring buildings online with precision.

When Cruz had the opportunity to study at the University of Florida College of Design, Construction and Planning, he fell in love with the fundamentals of design and architecture. After graduating from DCP with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture, he furthered his education at Columbia University, where he earned a master’s degree in Architecture. Then, after working as an architect and construction manager at large design or construction firms for a few years, he said he decided to pursue his thesis about where the industry was going.

Cruz’s experience as an architect and construction manager led him to undertake integrated projects. He explained that when he was an architect, he would spend long nights redesigning apartment layouts based on floor plans he received from building owners, but later realized that the plans were initially wrong. Then, as a construction manager, he realized that building owners often had outdated, inaccurate, or incomplete information about their building.

That’s when he had a “light bulb moment”, where he decided there needed to be a company that could help answer what actually existed in a building and present it as accurately as a floor plan, spreadsheet or 3D model. Can see clearly.

Integrated projects now transform about six buildings a day, from homes to schools, hospitals to skyscrapers.

“Seeing customers use your service and come back to you not once or twice, but 10, 20, 30 times is really validating of what I’m working on and what my team is working on. It is meaningful and impactful.”

Six out of seven continents are using their platform, and it’s been great to watch the team grow over time.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to wake up and work with people you really admire and want to work with and work on a problem that you find worthwhile.”

PBS recently contacted the company to include them in a segment on the future of real estate. The documentary explores what it means to bring buildings online and how it affects building owners, architects and engineers.

Integrated Projects also raised $3 million earlier this year to digitalize the built environment, which Cruz said will be used to grow the team, expand existing relationships with clients, as well as seek new clients and partnerships. Will be done to bring and focus on marketing.

Reminiscing about his time at UF, Cruz recalled how he was not accepted into UF at first and transferred after two years of community college. He worked on the school’s student publication Architrave and was chairman of the Studio Culture Committee. He then graduated at the top of his class.

His favorite memory at DCP was seeing ideas come to life and learning the value of building a community and generating excitement.

“When you have a microcosm of people who are so passionate about learning about architecture, it’s very infectious.”

Cruz felt that DCP did a wonderful job in preparing him for his career. He recalled a professor who said that an undergraduate program is for learning material, while a graduate program is for putting that material together.

“I think UF in our case was able to do a great job of teaching students the materials that make great architecture.”

In terms of what he wishes he had taken advantage of more during his time at DCP, Cruz noted the resources of the professors. He still keeps in touch with one or two professors when he visits New York, and he said he values ​​those connections and relationships.

For prospective students considering DCP, Cruz said he would advise them to “get ready for the ride of your life.”

“Definitely take advantage of your time there to network and learn what colleagues, friends, and professors have to say about this time. This feels very overwhelming. And yet, when you’re out, you look back and wish you could do it all over again. And so just be in the moment and appreciate where you are.

Source: dcp.ufl.edu